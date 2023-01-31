TYRE NICHOLS RESPONSE 2

Mt. Juliet Police Department Chief James Hambrick said in his statement regarding the death of Tyre Nichols that in watching the released video footage, the actions of the Memphis Police officers were “criminal, appalling, and indefensible.”

 Submitted

Law enforcement agencies across Wilson County are standing against the actions of Memphis police officers after the death of Tyre Nichols and the subsequent release of a video of the incident.

On Jan. 7, the 29-year-old Nichols was pulled over for what police said was reckless driving. When he attempted to flee on foot, Nichols was brutally beaten by police. He died from his injuries three days later.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.