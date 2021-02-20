MID-SOUTH CONFERENCE
Bluegrass Division
Georgetown | 1-0
Lindsey Wilson | 1-0
Thomas More | 1-0
Bethel | 0-0
Campbellsville | 0-0
CUMBERLAND | 0-1
Cumberlands | 0-1
Pikeville | 0-1
Last week’s scores
Thomas More 19, CUMBERLAND 14
Bethel at Campbellsville, postponed
Lindsey Wilson 49, Pikeville 0
Georgetown 27, Cumberlands 20
This week’s games
Lindsey Wilson at Georgetown, Friday
Campbellsville at Thomas More, postponed
Pikeville at Bethel, postponed
Campbellsville at Thomas More, Saturday
CUMBERLAND at Cumberlands, Sunday
