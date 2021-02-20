MID-SOUTH CONFERENCE

Bluegrass Division

Georgetown | 1-0

Lindsey Wilson | 1-0

Thomas More | 1-0

Bethel | 0-0

Campbellsville | 0-0

CUMBERLAND | 0-1

Cumberlands | 0-1

Pikeville | 0-1

Last week’s scores

Thomas More 19, CUMBERLAND 14

Bethel at Campbellsville, postponed

Lindsey Wilson 49, Pikeville 0

Georgetown 27, Cumberlands 20

This week’s games

Lindsey Wilson at Georgetown, Friday

Campbellsville at Thomas More, postponed

Pikeville at Bethel, postponed

Campbellsville at Thomas More, Saturday

CUMBERLAND at Cumberlands, Sunday

