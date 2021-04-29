Stanfill coaches final home games as chapter nears end

A chapter in Cumberland’s 36-season softball history ended Monday when Heather Stanfill coached the final two home games of her CU career at Billy Dee Ross Stadium.
She went out a winner as the Phoenix delivered a 4-1 and 6-5 sweep of Martin Methodist to end the regular season.
Stanfill received a game ball as a souvenir after the second contest, but it really hadn’t sunk in that she has coached her final game on the field now named for her late brother after 13 seasons on the job.
“Part of me, it’s bittersweet for sure,” said Stanfill, who announced her retirement before the season. “I’m excited about what is to come for me stepping outside of softball. I’ve never had a life without it. I’m excited to just travel and do some things outside of the game.
“It’s hard. It’s tough. I love these kids. They have just given everything they have this year. I appreciate it.”
After some starts and stops due to COVID and weather as well as some losing streaks, the Phoenix closed the season with eight wins in their last 10 games for a 15-21 overall mark, 11-17 in the Mid-South Conference. Cumberland climbed out of a 5-2 deficit in Monday’s second game for the victory.
“We’ve had a lot of emotions this week,” Stanfill said. “Seniors, their last games on the field. My last game on the field. It’s been emotional and they’ve been able to keep their emotions in check and really play hard.”
Now it’s a matter of delaying the inevitable end of season as Cumberland faces a trip to Georgetown (Ky.) later this week for a best-of-three Opening Round series in the Mid-South Conference tournament with the winner advancing to Bowling Green, Ky., next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.