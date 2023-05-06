Services for Stanley Edward Bender, 62, will be held on Sunday at 3 p.m. at Hamilton Chapel Church family life center. Family will receive friends and family on Saturday from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service. Interment will be held at Rutland Cemetery.
He was preceded in death by: his father, Thomas E. Bender; sons, Mathias Phillips, Jonte Bender; brother, Thomas Wayne Bender; grandparents, Cephas Brown, Ethel Bender, Walter Jesse and Helen Oldham; aunts, Vera Arnold, Bobbie Oldham Majors, Jimmie Oldham Ray, Dorothy Oldham; and uncles, Daniel Oldham and Kenneth Oldham.
Survivors include: his mother, Sarah Jane Bender; daughters, Marshia, Princess, Shareese, Alijah, Bella; sons, Patrick, Stanley, Jr. (Hailey), Thomas, William (Brianna), Kaylon, Jacquice (Shameika), Cinque, Quentin, DeQuintas; loving and devoted siblings, Robin (Eddie) Morthel, Ethelene (Jeffrey) Clemmons, Darryl (Teresa) Bender, Freddie (Lisa) Bender, Samuel Abston; 22 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; loving and dedicated friend, Monica Clemmons; nine aunts; two uncles; a host of special nieces and nephews; devoted family friend, Edward Lee Shorter; numerous relatives; close friends; and fur babies, Maggie and Blackie.
Neuble Monument Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.