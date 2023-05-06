Stanley Edward Bender

Stanley Edward Bender

Services for Stanley Edward Bender, 62, will be held on Sunday at 3 p.m. at Hamilton Chapel Church family life center. Family will receive friends and family on Saturday from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service. Interment will be held at Rutland Cemetery.

He was preceded in death by: his father, Thomas E. Bender; sons, Mathias Phillips, Jonte Bender; brother, Thomas Wayne Bender; grandparents, Cephas Brown, Ethel Bender, Walter Jesse and Helen Oldham; aunts, Vera Arnold, Bobbie Oldham Majors, Jimmie Oldham Ray, Dorothy Oldham; and uncles, Daniel Oldham and Kenneth Oldham.

