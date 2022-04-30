Stan Baines passed away on April 27, 2022, at age 67.
No public services have been scheduled.
Stanton Howell Baines was born in Lebanon to Mary Nelle Hobbs Baines and Herman Baines. He was a local real estate agent for Benchmark Realty, in addition to owning and operating Stan’s Cabinet and Lighting for more than 30 years. He was also manager of the Gun Room.
He is survived by: his wife of 42 years, Donna Greene Baines; mother, Mary Nelle Baines; son, Bobby (Angie) Comer; grandchildren, Trevor Comer, Austin Comer, Gracie Comer; brothers, Roger (Jean) Baines, Terry Baines, and niece, Dishan Farmer (Bill) Smith.
He is preceded in death by his father, Herman Baines, and sister, Teresa Farmer.
Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements.
