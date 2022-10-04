Starr Faithfull Fakes, 89, of Lebanon, passed away on Sept. 29, 2022, at Summit Medical Center.
Starr Faithfull Fakes, 89, of Lebanon, passed away on Sept. 29, 2022, at Summit Medical Center.
Born in Wilson County on Nov. 24, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Odes C. Fakes and Anna Pauline Bates Fakes.
She retired from General Motors Corporation and was a member of Highland Heights Church of Christ.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, Ray Travis Fakes and Oliver Donald Fakes, and a sister, Joy Beatrice Burkart.
She is survived by: her son, Brad Fakes (Erin); grandson, Addison Arkkan Fakes; granddaughter, Kathryn Alexis Fakes; sister, Lynn Reeves; sister-in-law, Bonnie DeHoff Fakes; along with several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday at 1 p.m. from Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, locatd at 241 West Main St. in Lebanon, with Stan Stevenson officiating. Interment will be held in Wilson County Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. and on Wednesday after 11 a.m.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
