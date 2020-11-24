East

Alcoa 49, Gatlinburg-Pittman 13

Coalfield 36, Oliver Springs 0

Elizabethton 24, Greeneville 20

Maryville 35, Dobyns Bennett 28

Meigs Co. 42, So. Greene 14

Oak Ridge 31, Knoxville West 28

Red Bank 24, Loudon 14

South-Doyle 21, Knoxville Central 14

Middle

Brentwood 55, Franklin 34

CPA 58, Goodpasture 22

Davidson Academy 33, Nashville Christian 14

Fayetteville 38, Moore Co. 29

McCallie 28, Brentwood Academy 18

MUS 49, MBA 42

Nolensville 15, Tullahoma 14

Oakland 39, Riverdale 14

Pearl Cohn 56, Stewart Co. 20

South Pittsburg 37, Gordonsville 7

Summit 36, Beech 29

Trousdale Co. 21, Watertown 13

USJ 34, DCA 17

Waverly 14, Riverside 0

West

Bartlett 35, Collierville 7

Haywood 17, Ripley 3

Henry Co. 39, Clarksville Northeast 7

Lake Co. 42, West Carroll 8

Lexington 21, Hardin Co. 20

Lipscomb Academy 56, ECS 13

Milan 41, South Gibson 14

Peabody 17, McKenzie 10

