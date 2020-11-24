East
Alcoa 49, Gatlinburg-Pittman 13
Coalfield 36, Oliver Springs 0
Elizabethton 24, Greeneville 20
Maryville 35, Dobyns Bennett 28
Meigs Co. 42, So. Greene 14
Oak Ridge 31, Knoxville West 28
Red Bank 24, Loudon 14
South-Doyle 21, Knoxville Central 14
Middle
Brentwood 55, Franklin 34
CPA 58, Goodpasture 22
Davidson Academy 33, Nashville Christian 14
Fayetteville 38, Moore Co. 29
McCallie 28, Brentwood Academy 18
MUS 49, MBA 42
Nolensville 15, Tullahoma 14
Oakland 39, Riverdale 14
Pearl Cohn 56, Stewart Co. 20
South Pittsburg 37, Gordonsville 7
Summit 36, Beech 29
Trousdale Co. 21, Watertown 13
USJ 34, DCA 17
Waverly 14, Riverside 0
West
Bartlett 35, Collierville 7
Haywood 17, Ripley 3
Henry Co. 39, Clarksville Northeast 7
Lake Co. 42, West Carroll 8
Lexington 21, Hardin Co. 20
Lipscomb Academy 56, ECS 13
Milan 41, South Gibson 14
Peabody 17, McKenzie 10
