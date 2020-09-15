McCallie 38, Calhoun, GA 22

East

Baylor 56, Chattanooga Central 3

Bledsoe Co. 40, Grundy Co. 6

Bradley Central 35, Bearden 20

Brainerd 46, Lookout Valley 19

Campbell Co. 34, Seymour 12

Claiborne 46, Unaka 6

Cleveland 41, Soddy-Daisy 14

Coalfield 50, Sunbright 28 (Sat)

Copper Basin 56, Tellico Plains 14

Cumberland Gap 40, Hancock Co. 0

David Crockett 31, Knoxville Webb 7

Elizabethton 23, Daniel Boone 21

Farragut 45, Oak Ridge 25 (Thu)

Gatlinburg-Pittman 29, Cocke Co. 7

Gibbs 39, Morristown East 14

Grainger 24, Scott 0

Hampton 34, Cloudland 12

King’s Academy 54, Mt. Juliet Christian 7

Kingston 35, Rockwood 20

Knoxville Carter 48, Lenoir City 28

Knoxville Central 53, Hardin Valley 21

Knoxville Fulton 37, Austin-East 7

Knoxville Grace 35, York Institute 0

Knoxville West 42, Jefferson Co. 0

Loudon 38, Sequoyah 0

Maryville 14, Alcoa 9

McCreary Central, KY 32, Jellico 30

McMinn Central 47, Polk Co. 14

McMinn Co. 56, Ooltewah 14

Midway 34, Cosby 8

Monterey 50, Harriman 18

Morristown West 35, Cherokee 0

Northview Academy 12, Oliver Springs 6

Oakdale 30, Wartburg Central 22

Oneida 21, Greenback 7

Pigeon Forge 36, Sullivan Central 28

Powell 43, Karns 7

Red Bank 27, East Hamilton 24

Science Hill 45, Greeneville 25

Sequatchie Co. 21, Hixson 0

Signal Mountain 52, Whitwell 22

South Greene 28, West Greene 21

South-Doyle 22, Anderson Co. 21

Sullivan South 58, North Greene 8

Tyner 36, Howard 0

Unicoi Co. 31, Happy Valley 14

Volunteer 55, Sullivan East 13

William Blount 29, Heritage 22 (Thu)

Zion Christian 48, Sale Creek 42

Middle

Beech 28, Hendersonville 14

Brentwood 55, Henry Co. 17

Brentwood Academy 34, Clearwater Academy, FL 18

CAK 45, Stone Memorial 0

Cascade 44, Huntland 0

Centennial 24, Siegel 7

Clarksville 49, Rockvale 28

Clay Co. 46, Cumberland Co. 20

Community 28, Cannon Co. 20

Cookeville 56, White Co. 33

Cornersville 32, Franklin Grace 22

CPA 28, Ensworth 6

Creek Wood 38, Harpeth 7

Davidson Academy 36, Columbia Academy 0

DCA 31, Summertown 14

Eagleville 52, Pickett Co. 0

East Hickman 28, Stewart Co. 7

Fayetteville 56, Mt. Pleasant 20

FRA 20, White House 14

Franklin 27, Summit 20

Friendship Christian 44, Chattanooga Grace 7

Giles Co. 42, Columbia 13

Goodpasture 42, Green Hill 0

Greenbrier 19, Portland 12

Independence 28, Blackman 7

Jackson Christian 41, Clarksville Academy 0

Jackson Co. 43, Red Boiling Springs 0

Jo Byrns 21, Houston Co. 20

Lebanon 45, LaVergne 33

Lewis Co. 28, East Robertson 9

Lipscomb Academy 41, Page 0

Livingston Academy 21, Upperman 14

Marshall Co. 50, Shelbyville 35

MBA 42, Briarcrest 35

Montgomery Central 19, Clarksville Northwest 10

Moore Co. 35, Forrest 14

Mt. Juliet 31, Gallatin 10

Nashville Christian 28, BGA 14

Oakland 48, Stewarts Creek 24

Perry Co. 14, Hickman Co. 7

Pope John Paul 31, Father Ryan 17

Pulaski Academy, AR 37, Ravenwood 29

Riverdale 40, Smyrna 20

Rossview 7, Clarksville Northeast 4

Springfield 38, Station Camp 0

Trousdale Co. 28, Gordonsville 20

Tullahoma 41, Franklin Co. 7

Warren Co. 40, Lawrence Co. 3

Watertown 21, DeKalb Co. 14

Webb School 41, Middle Tennessee Heat 28

West Creek 19, Cheatham Co. 7

White House Heritage 34, Sycamore 10

Wilson Central 49, Kenwood 19

West

Adamsville 28, Kossuth, MS 7

Arlington 49, Lewisburg, MS 28

Bartlett 22, Christian Brothers 19

Covington 42, Brighton 0

Dresden 33, West Carroll 26

Fayette Ware 54, Scotts Hill 8

Greenfield 18, South Fulton 14

Hardin Co. 48, Dyersburg 35

Haywood 52, Liberty Magnet 0

Houston 48, ECS 10

Huntingdon 32, Camden 6

Jackson North Side 42, Bolivar Central 6

Lake Co. 40, Humboldt 12

McNairy Central 33, Chester Co. 13

Milan 35, Lexington 25

Millington 41, Halls 6

Munford 28, Harding Academy 7

Peabody 40, Jackson South Side 13

Riverside 26, Wayne Co. 0

South Gibson 24, Crockett Co. 12

St. Benedict 36, FACS 0

Union City 28, Fulton County, KY 12

USJ 49, Tipton-Rosemark 0

Westview 49, Obion Co. 8

