McCallie 38, Calhoun, GA 22
East
Baylor 56, Chattanooga Central 3
Bledsoe Co. 40, Grundy Co. 6
Bradley Central 35, Bearden 20
Brainerd 46, Lookout Valley 19
Campbell Co. 34, Seymour 12
Claiborne 46, Unaka 6
Cleveland 41, Soddy-Daisy 14
Coalfield 50, Sunbright 28 (Sat)
Copper Basin 56, Tellico Plains 14
Cumberland Gap 40, Hancock Co. 0
David Crockett 31, Knoxville Webb 7
Elizabethton 23, Daniel Boone 21
Farragut 45, Oak Ridge 25 (Thu)
Gatlinburg-Pittman 29, Cocke Co. 7
Gibbs 39, Morristown East 14
Grainger 24, Scott 0
Hampton 34, Cloudland 12
King’s Academy 54, Mt. Juliet Christian 7
Kingston 35, Rockwood 20
Knoxville Carter 48, Lenoir City 28
Knoxville Central 53, Hardin Valley 21
Knoxville Fulton 37, Austin-East 7
Knoxville Grace 35, York Institute 0
Knoxville West 42, Jefferson Co. 0
Loudon 38, Sequoyah 0
Maryville 14, Alcoa 9
McCreary Central, KY 32, Jellico 30
McMinn Central 47, Polk Co. 14
McMinn Co. 56, Ooltewah 14
Midway 34, Cosby 8
Monterey 50, Harriman 18
Morristown West 35, Cherokee 0
Northview Academy 12, Oliver Springs 6
Oakdale 30, Wartburg Central 22
Oneida 21, Greenback 7
Pigeon Forge 36, Sullivan Central 28
Powell 43, Karns 7
Red Bank 27, East Hamilton 24
Science Hill 45, Greeneville 25
Sequatchie Co. 21, Hixson 0
Signal Mountain 52, Whitwell 22
South Greene 28, West Greene 21
South-Doyle 22, Anderson Co. 21
Sullivan South 58, North Greene 8
Tyner 36, Howard 0
Unicoi Co. 31, Happy Valley 14
Volunteer 55, Sullivan East 13
William Blount 29, Heritage 22 (Thu)
Zion Christian 48, Sale Creek 42
Middle
Beech 28, Hendersonville 14
Brentwood 55, Henry Co. 17
Brentwood Academy 34, Clearwater Academy, FL 18
CAK 45, Stone Memorial 0
Cascade 44, Huntland 0
Centennial 24, Siegel 7
Clarksville 49, Rockvale 28
Clay Co. 46, Cumberland Co. 20
Community 28, Cannon Co. 20
Cookeville 56, White Co. 33
Cornersville 32, Franklin Grace 22
CPA 28, Ensworth 6
Creek Wood 38, Harpeth 7
Davidson Academy 36, Columbia Academy 0
DCA 31, Summertown 14
Eagleville 52, Pickett Co. 0
East Hickman 28, Stewart Co. 7
Fayetteville 56, Mt. Pleasant 20
FRA 20, White House 14
Franklin 27, Summit 20
Friendship Christian 44, Chattanooga Grace 7
Giles Co. 42, Columbia 13
Goodpasture 42, Green Hill 0
Greenbrier 19, Portland 12
Independence 28, Blackman 7
Jackson Christian 41, Clarksville Academy 0
Jackson Co. 43, Red Boiling Springs 0
Jo Byrns 21, Houston Co. 20
Lebanon 45, LaVergne 33
Lewis Co. 28, East Robertson 9
Lipscomb Academy 41, Page 0
Livingston Academy 21, Upperman 14
Marshall Co. 50, Shelbyville 35
MBA 42, Briarcrest 35
Montgomery Central 19, Clarksville Northwest 10
Moore Co. 35, Forrest 14
Mt. Juliet 31, Gallatin 10
Nashville Christian 28, BGA 14
Oakland 48, Stewarts Creek 24
Perry Co. 14, Hickman Co. 7
Pope John Paul 31, Father Ryan 17
Pulaski Academy, AR 37, Ravenwood 29
Riverdale 40, Smyrna 20
Rossview 7, Clarksville Northeast 4
Springfield 38, Station Camp 0
Trousdale Co. 28, Gordonsville 20
Tullahoma 41, Franklin Co. 7
Warren Co. 40, Lawrence Co. 3
Watertown 21, DeKalb Co. 14
Webb School 41, Middle Tennessee Heat 28
West Creek 19, Cheatham Co. 7
White House Heritage 34, Sycamore 10
Wilson Central 49, Kenwood 19
West
Adamsville 28, Kossuth, MS 7
Arlington 49, Lewisburg, MS 28
Bartlett 22, Christian Brothers 19
Covington 42, Brighton 0
Dresden 33, West Carroll 26
Fayette Ware 54, Scotts Hill 8
Greenfield 18, South Fulton 14
Hardin Co. 48, Dyersburg 35
Haywood 52, Liberty Magnet 0
Houston 48, ECS 10
Huntingdon 32, Camden 6
Jackson North Side 42, Bolivar Central 6
Lake Co. 40, Humboldt 12
McNairy Central 33, Chester Co. 13
Milan 35, Lexington 25
Millington 41, Halls 6
Munford 28, Harding Academy 7
Peabody 40, Jackson South Side 13
Riverside 26, Wayne Co. 0
South Gibson 24, Crockett Co. 12
St. Benedict 36, FACS 0
Union City 28, Fulton County, KY 12
USJ 49, Tipton-Rosemark 0
Westview 49, Obion Co. 8
