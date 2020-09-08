Week 3 Tennessee high school football scores:
EastAlcoa 38, Scott 0
Anderson Co. 42, Hixson 0
Baylor 54, Chattanooga Christian 14
Bledsoe Co. 42, Tyner 13
Bradley Central 42, Heritage 7
Brentwood Academy 30, McCallie 27
Chattanooga Central 15, Sequoyah 7
Chuckey-Doak 35, Johnson Co. 29
Claiborne 28, West Greene 7
Cloudland 36, Cosby 12
Coalfield 34, Harriman 20
Copper Basin 47, Sale Creek 0
David Crockett 49, Volunteer 0
Dobyns Bennett 40, Bearden 7
East Hamilton 38, East Ridge 26
Gatlinburg-Pittman 37, Northview Academy 0 (Thu)
Hampton 28, Happy Valley 0
Howard 21, MTCS 14
Kingston 35, Austin-East 14
Knoxville Carter 22, Seymour 15
Knoxville Central 45, Sevier Co. 22
Knoxville Grace 44, Lakeway Christian 7
Knoxville Halls 29, Clinton 14
Knoxville Webb 45, Boyd Buchanan 28
Knoxville West 44, Karns 0
Loudon 35, Brainerd 18
Marion Co. 49, Polk Co. 0
Maryville 34, Cleveland 7
Meigs Co. 46, Cumberland Gap 0
Midway 41, Oakdale 20
Morristown East 34, Cherokee 0
Morristown West 14, Jefferson Co. 7
Oak Ridge 42, Campbell Co. 0
Oneida 42, Wartburg Central 6
Ooltewah 38, William Blount 21
Powell 57, Knoxville Fulton 28
Red Bank 46, Signal Mountain 8
Rhea Co. 31, Walker Valley 28
Rockwood 35, Oliver Springs 8 (Thu)
Science Hill 48, Hardin Valley 21
Sequatchie Co. 46, Cannon Co. 0
Silverdale 31, Notre Dame 13
Soddy-Daisy 56, Lenoir City 23
South Greene 10, Cocke Co. 7 (Thu)
South Pittsburg 55, Lookout Valley 6
South-Doyle 37, Gibbs 17
Sullivan South 26, Grainger 8
Sweetwater 41, McMinn Central 6
Tennessee High 14, Daniel Boone 7
Unaka 36, Hancock Co. 14
Unicoi Co. 42, North Greene 0
Webb School 39, Chattanooga Grace 26
MiddleBeech 48, LaVergne 22
Blackman 44, Coffee Co. 6
CAK 10, White Co. 7
Clarksville Northeast 23, Kenwood 13
Clarksville Northwest 24, West Creek 12
Clay Co. 48, Jo Byrns 7
Creek Wood 13, Greenbrier 0
Davidson Academy 35, Nashville Christian 0
DeKalb Co. 31, Stone Memorial 30
East Robertson 28, Cascade 10
Fairview 44, Cheatham Co. 6
Fayetteville 20, Huntland 14
Forrest 19, Eagleville 7
Gallatin 42, Green Hill 3
Goodpasture 32, BGA 28
Gordonsville 53, Pickett Co. 14
Hendersonville 49, Station Camp 0
Independence 35, Centennial 14
King’s Academy 46, Franklin Grace 3
Lewis Co. 55, Community 6
Lincoln Co. 37, Franklin Co. 32
Livingston Academy 7, Cumberland Co. 0
Macon Co. 39, Mt. Juliet Christian 12
McEwen 49, Perry Co. 30
Monterey 44, Red Boiling Springs 8
Montgomery Central 20, Portland 19
Moore Co. 33, Cornersville 23
Mt. Juliet 45, Lebanon 24
Nolensville 30, Spring Hill 14
Oakland 36, Siegel 7
Ravenwood 42, Franklin 21
Richland 14, Mt. Pleasant 7
Riverdale 21, Cookeville 6
Riverside 28, East Hickman 14
Shelbyville 29, Page 13
Springfield 57, White House Heritage 14
Stewart Co. 22, Sycamore 6
Stewarts Creek 42, Clarksville 7
Summit 35, Columbia 0
Tullahoma 42, Marshall Co. 7
Upperman 42, Smith Co. 14
Warren Co. 18, Rockvale 13
Watertown 9, Trousdale Co. 7
Waverly 20, Hickman Co. 0
Westmoreland 34, Jackson Co. 12
Wilson Central 27, Rossview 7
York Institute 6, Grundy Co. 3
Zion Christian 36, Memphis Skyhawks 0
WestArlington 24, DeSoto Central 14
Brighton 36, Millington 0
Christian Brothers 28, MUS 7
Covington 48, Bolivar Central 7
CPA 42, Bartlett 16 (Thu)
Crockett Co. 10, Ripley 0
Dyersburg 54, Obion Co. 6
ECS 44, Harding Academy 0
Gibson Co. 32, Halls 0
Hardin Co. 51, Jackson North Side 20
Harpeth 13, Camden 6
Henry Co. 53, Dyer Co. 20
Huntingdon 6, Hollow Rock-Bruceton 0
Jackson Christian 40, Tipton-Rosemark 0
Jackson South Side 29, Chester Co. 14
Lake Co. 18, Dresden 13
Lausanne 56, FACS 0
Lexington 42, Liberty Magnet 0
Milan 35, South Gibson 14
Munford 19, St. Benedict 16
Peabody 35, McKenzie 21
Pope John Paul 38, Briarcrest 21
Union City 35, Adamsville 28
USJ 45, Trinity Christian 7
West Carroll 36, Humboldt 12
Westview 35, McNairy Central 13
