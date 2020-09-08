Week 3 Tennessee high school football scores:

EastAlcoa 38, Scott 0

Anderson Co. 42, Hixson 0

Baylor 54, Chattanooga Christian 14

Bledsoe Co. 42, Tyner 13

Bradley Central 42, Heritage 7

Brentwood Academy 30, McCallie 27

Chattanooga Central 15, Sequoyah 7

Chuckey-Doak 35, Johnson Co. 29

Claiborne 28, West Greene 7

Cloudland 36, Cosby 12

Coalfield 34, Harriman 20

Copper Basin 47, Sale Creek 0

David Crockett 49, Volunteer 0

Dobyns Bennett 40, Bearden 7

East Hamilton 38, East Ridge 26

Gatlinburg-Pittman 37, Northview Academy 0 (Thu)

Hampton 28, Happy Valley 0

Howard 21, MTCS 14

Kingston 35, Austin-East 14

Knoxville Carter 22, Seymour 15

Knoxville Central 45, Sevier Co. 22

Knoxville Grace 44, Lakeway Christian 7

Knoxville Halls 29, Clinton 14

Knoxville Webb 45, Boyd Buchanan 28

Knoxville West 44, Karns 0

Loudon 35, Brainerd 18

Marion Co. 49, Polk Co. 0

Maryville 34, Cleveland 7

Meigs Co. 46, Cumberland Gap 0

Midway 41, Oakdale 20

Morristown East 34, Cherokee 0

Morristown West 14, Jefferson Co. 7

Oak Ridge 42, Campbell Co. 0

Oneida 42, Wartburg Central 6

Ooltewah 38, William Blount 21

Powell 57, Knoxville Fulton 28

Red Bank 46, Signal Mountain 8

Rhea Co. 31, Walker Valley 28

Rockwood 35, Oliver Springs 8 (Thu)

Science Hill 48, Hardin Valley 21

Sequatchie Co. 46, Cannon Co. 0

Silverdale 31, Notre Dame 13

Soddy-Daisy 56, Lenoir City 23

South Greene 10, Cocke Co. 7 (Thu)

South Pittsburg 55, Lookout Valley 6

South-Doyle 37, Gibbs 17

Sullivan South 26, Grainger 8

Sweetwater 41, McMinn Central 6

Tennessee High 14, Daniel Boone 7

Unaka 36, Hancock Co. 14

Unicoi Co. 42, North Greene 0

Webb School 39, Chattanooga Grace 26

MiddleBeech 48, LaVergne 22

Blackman 44, Coffee Co. 6

CAK 10, White Co. 7

Clarksville Northeast 23, Kenwood 13

Clarksville Northwest 24, West Creek 12

Clay Co. 48, Jo Byrns 7

Creek Wood 13, Greenbrier 0

Davidson Academy 35, Nashville Christian 0

DeKalb Co. 31, Stone Memorial 30

East Robertson 28, Cascade 10

Fairview 44, Cheatham Co. 6

Fayetteville 20, Huntland 14

Forrest 19, Eagleville 7

Gallatin 42, Green Hill 3

Goodpasture 32, BGA 28

Gordonsville 53, Pickett Co. 14

Hendersonville 49, Station Camp 0

Independence 35, Centennial 14

King’s Academy 46, Franklin Grace 3

Lewis Co. 55, Community 6

Lincoln Co. 37, Franklin Co. 32

Livingston Academy 7, Cumberland Co. 0

Macon Co. 39, Mt. Juliet Christian 12

McEwen 49, Perry Co. 30

Monterey 44, Red Boiling Springs 8

Montgomery Central 20, Portland 19

Moore Co. 33, Cornersville 23

Mt. Juliet 45, Lebanon 24

Nolensville 30, Spring Hill 14

Oakland 36, Siegel 7

Ravenwood 42, Franklin 21

Richland 14, Mt. Pleasant 7

Riverdale 21, Cookeville 6

Riverside 28, East Hickman 14

Shelbyville 29, Page 13

Springfield 57, White House Heritage 14

Stewart Co. 22, Sycamore 6

Stewarts Creek 42, Clarksville 7

Summit 35, Columbia 0

Tullahoma 42, Marshall Co. 7

Upperman 42, Smith Co. 14

Warren Co. 18, Rockvale 13

Watertown 9, Trousdale Co. 7

Waverly 20, Hickman Co. 0

Westmoreland 34, Jackson Co. 12

Wilson Central 27, Rossview 7

York Institute 6, Grundy Co. 3

Zion Christian 36, Memphis Skyhawks 0

WestArlington 24, DeSoto Central 14

Brighton 36, Millington 0

Christian Brothers 28, MUS 7

Covington 48, Bolivar Central 7

CPA 42, Bartlett 16 (Thu)

Crockett Co. 10, Ripley 0

Dyersburg 54, Obion Co. 6

ECS 44, Harding Academy 0

Gibson Co. 32, Halls 0

Hardin Co. 51, Jackson North Side 20

Harpeth 13, Camden 6

Henry Co. 53, Dyer Co. 20

Huntingdon 6, Hollow Rock-Bruceton 0

Jackson Christian 40, Tipton-Rosemark 0

Jackson South Side 29, Chester Co. 14

Lake Co. 18, Dresden 13

Lausanne 56, FACS 0

Lexington 42, Liberty Magnet 0

Milan 35, South Gibson 14

Munford 19, St. Benedict 16

Peabody 35, McKenzie 21

Pope John Paul 38, Briarcrest 21

Union City 35, Adamsville 28

USJ 45, Trinity Christian 7

West Carroll 36, Humboldt 12

Westview 35, McNairy Central 13

