An official-looking mailer is scamming Tennesseans out of money, but there are signs to be aware of.
Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett issued a warning to be on the lookout for a mailer from the TN Uniform Commercial Code (UCC) Statement Service that implies businesses or individuals need a copy of a statement being filed against them.
“Our division of business and charitable organizations and I were recently made aware of a new misleading mailer trying to take advantage of Tennesseans,” Hargett said. “The look and language used on this mailer try to trick borrowers into paying an excessive amount for a document they will most likely never need.”
The UCC is a comprehensive set of laws governing sales and other commercial transactions. A UCC-1 financing statement is a legal form that a creditor files to give notice that it has the right to take possession of and sell certain assets belonging to the debtor for the repayment of a specific debt.
The type of statement being deployed maliciously is common in Tennessee. The Secretary of State’s division of business and charitable organizations issued approximately 200,000 yearly.
The scam mailer, Tennessee UCC Statement Request Form, tries to get recipients to pay $107 for the TN UCC Statement Service to request a copy of the UCC-1 financing statement by implying that the recipient needs a copy. According to the secretary of state, that is rarely the case.
“I encourage Tennesseans to be wary of any mailings they get from third-party companies that say they will work with my office on your behalf,” Hargett said. “These organizations are not affiliated with or authorized by my office in any way. They are charging excessive amounts for something you likely will never need and, if you do, can be easily obtained through our office.”
Recipients of suspicious mailers are encouraged to report them to the Division of Business and Charitable Organizations and the Tennessee Attorney General’s office.
