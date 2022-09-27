SCAM PHOTO

Secretary of State Tre Hargett indicated that Tennesseans are receiving fraudulent requests for a special filing form, advising them to be wary of mailers asking for service fees.

An official-looking mailer is scamming Tennesseans out of money, but there are signs to be aware of.

Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett issued a warning to be on the lookout for a mailer from the TN Uniform Commercial Code (UCC) Statement Service that implies businesses or individuals need a copy of a statement being filed against them.

