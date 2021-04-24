Station Camp holds off Lady Devils 7-6

Station Camp broke a lead in the middle innings and held off a late Lebanon rally for a 7-6 victory Thursday night.
The Lady Bison scored on a fourth-inning single for a 4-3 lead. A two-run homer to center field in the fifth made it 6-3 and another score opened a four-run margin before Lebanon got two in the bottom of the sixth and one in the seventh.
Sarah Kizer drove in three runs for the Lady Devils while Jordan Bush and Addie Grace Porter each produced a pair of hits. Each team had nine hits.
Karlee Wright pitched the first 42/3 innings for Lebanon before Aly Dickerson worked the final 21/3, striking out four.
Seven-run second sends Macon past WatertownWATERTOWN — Macon County scored seven runs in the second quarter Thursday to take charge in a 16-3 thumping of Watertown.
The Lady Purple Tigers led 2-1 before Macon County scored its second-inning touchdown. The visiting Lady Tigers tacked on three runs in the fifth and five in the sixth for the 10-run rule.
Macon County collected 15 hits off Jaina Drennon, who went the full six innings.
Watertown had six hits, including two each by Abby Cooper and Zoe Baskin.
Five-run innings lift Lady Hawks past HendersonvilleHENDERSONVILLE — Green Hill posted back-to-back five-run innings in the third and fourth innings and went on to run-rule Hendersonville 13-3 Thursday at Drakes Creek Park.
Reagan Frost and Ashlyn Riggs each drove in three runs and Allison Brake two for the Lady Hawks. Brake and Emily Legrand each had three hits and Frost two for the Lady Hawks, who finished with 14.
Hayley Miller pitched six innings of three-hit ball for Green Hill.
Watertown run-rules Smith County, 11-1
WATERTOWN — Watertown posted big innings early and late in an 11-1 win over Smith County on Wednesday night.
The Lady Tigers took a 2-0 lead in the first inning on a Rachel Cromer double. They added three in the second and run-ruled the Lady Owls with five in the sixth.
Brittni Allison drove in three runs and Cromer and Abby Cooper two each on two hits apiece. Madi Reeder doubled and also knocked in a pair of scores as Watertown finished with eight hits and took advantage of six errors.
Jaina Drennon held Smith County to three hits, including a fifth-inning home run, with no walks and seven strikeouts in six innings.
Faccadio homers twice as Mt. Juliet pulls away from PortlandPORTLAND — Mt. Juliet dominated the later innings in a 15-4 win over Portland on Wednesday night.
The Lady Panthers led 4-3 in the top of the fifth inning when Karah Hood’s two-run single put Mt. Juliet ahead. Gabby Faccadio, who homered in the second inning, went deep later in the fifth.
Faccadio finished with three of Mt. Juliet’s 12 hits while Hood had two.
Taylor Haymans survived Portland’s three-run third inning to allow eight hits over five innings, striking out five, to pick up the victory.
