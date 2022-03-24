The Lebanon Democrat is in the process of running question-and-answer profiles of the Wilson County educators who have been selected as the teacher of the year in their respective schools.
Those individuals, from both the Wilson County School System and the Lebanon Special School District, are in contention for the Wilson County Teacher of the Year Award, which will be announced later this spring.
We continue the series of profiles with a glance at Dr. Jessica Klaus, who is a sixth-grade English language arts instructor at Winfree Bryant Middle School …
Name: Dr. Jessica Klaus
School: Winfree Bryant Middle School
Age: 37
What grade/subject do you teach? Currently, I teach sixth-grade English language arts.
How long have you been in education (total years)? I have been in education 12 years total.
How many years have you taught at your current school? I have taught at Winfree Bryant Middle School for eight years.
What other schools have you taught at prior to your current school? Prior to teaching at Winfree Bryant Middle School, I taught at Smith County High School and Ripley High School.
What is something unique about you — whether it’s a hobby, skill or past accomplishment — that most people likely wouldn’t be aware of? I have earned my doctor of education degree.
What do you enjoy doing in your free time (hobbies, etc.)? In my free time, I like to read, watch different shows on my iPad, and cross stitch.
How would you describe your teaching style? My teaching style is more of being a facilitator in the classroom. I do not like to get in front of the class and lecture. I enjoy giving a few details about what the students will be doing and then watching the students figure it out themselves with guidance from me, of course. I am also very big in building relationships with my students, because, as Rita Pierson said, “Kids can’t learn from teachers they don’t like.”
Could you share a couple of strategies for how that you keep students engaged and motivated? To keep my students engaged and motivated, I like to use technology a lot in the classroom. I enjoy creating lessons for my students that incorporate the use of their Chromebooks and Google Apps for Education.
Have you ever encountered a challenge in teaching that required you to rethink your teaching methods and/or approach? When I first started teaching, I did not have a teaching degree. I was straight out of college with no idea what I was doing. As I learned through the years, I have realized that the No. 1 thing that you must work on is the relationships with the students. If you don’t have that, the students will not learn from you. Once you have built those relationships, the students will follow you to the end of the earth and back.
What is different, unique and/or enjoyable about the school that you are currently teaching at? At Winfree Bryant, the entire staff is like a family. This is unique to any other school or place I had ever worked at. In most places, everyone is out for only their own benefit. At Winfree Bryant, the teachers and administration all work together for a common goal.
Why did you choose teaching as a career path? I chose teaching as a career path because I love school. I stayed in college for six years, and I finally realized that I wanted to stay in school forever. The best place to do that is becoming a teacher.
What is the most fulfilling part of teaching? The most fulfilling part of teaching is watching the students grow and change over the course of the year. The students come into your classroom apprehensive on that first day, and they leave on the last day confident. It is so neat and rewarding to watch.
What is the most challenging part of teaching? The most challenging part of teaching is knowing that there are students who do not have a food at home or a clean, safe place to lay their head.
How has your view of teaching changed since you first embarked on your teaching career? My view of teaching changed from just being a knowledge giver to being an overall mentor to my students. At first, I imagined being a teacher was just to embark knowledge on students. However, now, I realize that my job as an educator is not only to ingrain new concepts into my students’ minds but also to help students become better little humans.
How have you seen the profession change over the course of your career, and how do you see it continuing to evolve going forward? When I first started teaching, we had standards that were just surface level. Now, we teach students to think deeper about concepts. Students do not just identify the theme of the story. Students now identify how the author developed the theme of the story. I think, in the future, the standards and overall learning will become deeper.
If there was any one variable that you could control or enhance to help with the educational process, what would that be and why? I would love for the government to require less testing of the students. Sometimes, it feels that all students do is take tests. If the government would trust the teachers as being professionals, then they would not have to require so much testing.
Who is somebody who has been especially impactful in your teaching career, and why did he/she make such an impact on you? Becky Kegley was especially impactful in my teaching career, because she gave me a chance at Winfree Bryant. Winfree Bryant made me a better teacher and person, because I was able to learn new teaching skills and methods.
Could you share what has been one of your most memorable moments in teaching? One of my most memorable moments in teaching was when I was awarded the teacher of the year award. I had been trying to get this for many years.
What is the most meaningful thing a student could say to you? Thank you
How would you ideally like to be characterized or remembered as a teacher? I would like to be characterized as someone who cared, was a tough teacher, but learned a lot that they still use today.
