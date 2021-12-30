Stella Shannon, 75, passed away peacefully at her residence on Dec. 25, 2021.
Survivors include: her nephew (son), Desmond R. (Shelby) Shannon; sisters, Cleopatra Shannon Cockrill, Katherine Shannon Brown, Ruby Brown; and other relatives and friends.
Lie-in-state will be held on Thursday from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at J.C. Hellum Funeral Home, located at 107 Stokes St. in Lebanon, and on Friday, it will be held from 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m., with the funeral to follow at J.C. Hellum Funeral Chapel, located at 611 South Highland Ave. in Murfreesboro.
Rev. Raymond Burns will be the eulogist.
Interment will be held in Evergreen Cemetery.
J.C. Hellum Funeral Home in Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements.
