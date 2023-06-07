Stephanie Karr Gieg passed away surrounded by her loved ones on June 3, 2023, at home in Carthage.
Stephanie Karr Gieg passed away surrounded by her loved ones on June 3, 2023, at home in Carthage.
She was 68.
She is survived by: her son, Lloyd Gieg of Murfreesboro; daughter, Katie Gieg of Carthage; daughter, Jenny (Earl) Tuggle of Lebanon; and daughter, Kelly Gieg of Bloomingburg, New York. She is also survived by: her sister, Linda (Danny) Timmons; sister, Mickie (Mitchell) Leavell; brother, Coley (Laurie) Karr; 10 grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and countless other family members and dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Thomas Gieg, and her parents, Hubert Eldredge and Mary Ellen Karr.
Stephanie lived a full and warm life, filled with joy, happiness, and kindness.
She was a member of the Carthage congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses, having been baptized in 1968. She will be remembered by all for her strong spiritual qualities, as well as her deep love for Jehovah God and his son, Jesus Christ.
Her favorite pastimes were studying the Bible and helping others to come to know and understand the scriptures.
Her friends and family will sorely miss her generous and creative spirit, and her fudge, which she made and shared with all.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Stephanie’s memory by mailing those to Watchtower Bible and Tract Society of New York, Inc., Attention: Accounting, 900 Red Mills Road, Wallkill, New York, 12589-5200. Donations can also be made online to the Worldwide Work at donate.jw.org.
