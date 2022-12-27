Stephen Sachs

Stephen L. Sachs was born on Dec. 1, 1943, and died on Dec. 20, 2022.
Steve spent his childhood in Norris.
He attended Florence State (which is now the University of North Alabama), where he met his wife, Brenda.
After graduating, they were married.
He spent a two-year tour in Germany as an army lieutenant then returned to attend flight school. After flight school and a transition course in the OV-1 Mohawk, he had a tour in Vietnam. Even though he left active duty, he remained in the National guard for 20 years.
Upon return from Vietnam, Steve and Brenda were stationed in Teheran, Iran.
After returning from Iran, Steve got a masters degree in transportation/economics from the University of Tennessee.
He began his career with Delta Airlines in 1972 and retired in 2003. He never took a day of sick leave.
Steve loved his family, aviation, church family and country.
He had an airframe and powerplant (A&P) certification and an inspection authorization (IA) certification.
He restored many old aircraft and did annual inspections for aircraft. He was happy when he could help others keep their airplane in the air.
Steve loved his church family. He was an usher, vestry member, member of the bishops council and helped in many other ways.
Steve is survived by: his wife, Brenda; daughters, Sharon Aut (R.D.), Jennifer Brosas (Mile); brothers, David Sachs, Crawford Sachs (Rowena); sister, Patti Farrar; five granddaughters, Julia, Christina, Amanda, Kim, Kristen; and great-grandsons, Walker and Paxton.
Steve will be missed by many.
A funeral service will be held at Paul’s Episcopal Church in Murfreesboro on Jan. 7 at 1 p.m. A reception will follow in the parish hall.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution to either the Nashville Rescue Mission or St. Paul’s Episcopal Church.
Partlow Funeral Chapel was entrusted with the arrangements.
