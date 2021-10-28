Stephonia Carol Midgett Summers, 78, of Lebanon, passed away on Oct. 23, 2021.
She is preceded in death by: her father, Neal Midgett; mother, Bertha Lou Jones Midgett; and brother, Billy Neal Midgett, who died at birth.
She is survived by: her loving and devoted husband of 56 years, George Summers; nephew, Bradley Summers; niece, Laura (Jeremy) Tutor; and many loving cousins.
Stephonia was a 20-plus-year member of Maple Hill Church of Christ, where she taught children’s classes in addition to a weekly ladies Bible class.
She graduated from Lebanon High School in the class of 1961 then graduated from Cumberland University with an associate of arts degree and bachelor of business administration degree.
She retired after 38 years of working for Spectra Energy, where she was an administration manager.
Visitation will be held on Thursday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Maple Hill Church of Christ and on Friday from 11 a.m. until the funeral service at noon at Maple Hill Church of Christ. Rob Long and Carlin Brooks will officiate the service.
Internment will be held in Wilson County Memorial Gardens.
Active pallbearers are Carl Jones, Brad Summers, Nicholas Summers, Patrick Ritter, Henry Lane, Brian Cluck and Johnny Chaffin. Honorary pallbearers are John Kieffer, Randall Henry, Jeremy Tutor, Brady Ritter, T.H. Oakley, Paul Stovall, Steve Spencer, Kevin Walton, Mark Denning and Spectra Energy employees.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Maple Hill Church of Christ missions or Sherry’s Hope.
Partlow Funeral Chapel was entrusted with the arrangements. 615-444-7007, 615-444-7017 (obituary line), www.partlowchapel.com
