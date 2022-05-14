Minister Steve Matthews, 77, passed away on May 10, 2022, at his residence.
He is survived by: a loving and devoted wife of 54 years, Juanita Martin Matthews; children, Terry (Elaine) Martin, Shelia (Bernay) Johnson, Steve Matthews, Jr., Cynthia Matthews Hall; grandchildren; great grandchildren; siblings; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and many other family and friends.
A public viewing will be held on Saturday from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Hellum Funeral Chapel in Murfreesboro. Family visitation will be held on Sunday from 12:30 p.m. until 1 p.m. at Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, with pastor T. Devan Franklin III serving as the eulogist. Interment will be held in Evergreen Cemetery in Murfreesboro.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Hellum Funeral Home in Murfreesboro.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.