Steven Wayne Guynn

Steven Wayne Guynn

Steven Wayne Guynn passed away unexpectedly on Feb. 28, 2023, at the age of 65.

Steve, as he was called by those who knew him, was born on Sept. 14, 1957, in Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, to William and Elsa Guynn and was raised in Nashville.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.