Steven Wayne Guynn passed away unexpectedly on Feb. 28, 2023, at the age of 65.
Steve, as he was called by those who knew him, was born on Sept. 14, 1957, in Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, to William and Elsa Guynn and was raised in Nashville.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Steven Wayne Guynn passed away unexpectedly on Feb. 28, 2023, at the age of 65.
Steve, as he was called by those who knew him, was born on Sept. 14, 1957, in Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, to William and Elsa Guynn and was raised in Nashville.
He was a 1975 graduate of Antioch High School and continued his education at Nashville State Technical Institute.
Steve was an avid reader, teaching himself to read before age five.
His love for muscle cars lasted his lifetime. He and his father together worked painstakingly to restore a 1970 Mach I, and Steve alone restored a 1973 AMX Javelin and many others.
In 1979, with less than $38 in his pocket, he created a nationally-successful office furniture software company named Team Design. He later sold this company, and that allowed him to open Sherlock’s Book Emporium and Curiosities Bookstore, located in Lebanon, a dream he made real.
Steve retired in Murfreesboro, and until his death, he was a substitute school teacher for Rutherford County public schools, a job that he enjoyed immensely.
A few years ago, Steve began another hobby, building guitars, which were — for the most part — inspired by his love for muscle cars.
He will be forever missed by all who knew and loved him.
Steve is preceded in death by: his parents, William and Elsa Guynn; brother, Larry Guynn; and great niece, Karsyn Grace Thornton.
He leaves to cherish his memory: his sister, Diana Guynn Taylor (Greg); nieces, Tracy Cipriani (Chip), Cassie Thornton (James), Ashley House (Chad); nephews, Michael Guynn (Becky), Brandon Hansen; along with eight great-nieces, four great-nephews and one great-great nephew.
Steve’s long-time friends — Buddy Hill, Dan Dea, John Graves, Bill Judkins and Patty Rushing — will miss him forever and always.
In lieu of flowers, individuals are encouraged to consider a donation to Country K-9 Rescue, Inc., by mailing those to 116 Rocky Road, Lebanon, Tennessee, 37087.
A celebration of life gathering for family and friends will be held on Saturday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Partlow Funeral Chapel, located at 233 West Main St. in Lebanon.
Partlow Funeral Chapel is in care of the arrangements.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.