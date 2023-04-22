When people pass by the future site of West Wilson Middle School on North Mt. Juliet Road in Mt. Juliet, the progress made on construction looks promising.
However, according to school officials, there’s still a ways to go before the school can reopen its doors.
“While the views from North Mt. Juliet Road look very encouraging, there’s still lots of construction to be done,” Wilson County School District Public Information Officer Bart Barker said. “When you’re talking about a near 186,000-square-foot structure — that includes the existing wing salvaged by the storm and Stoner Creek Elementary utilized while their school was being rebuilt — it takes some time to construct this massive building. Nonetheless, really great progress has been made since construction really took off late last year.”
While the progress on the outside is coming along, there will still be interior items, such as wiring and cables, that need to be installed once the exterior construction is complete. After those items are installed, fixtures, furniture and other tasks need to be done before the building can accommodate teachers and students.
The process of creating a new building to house West Wilson Middle School has been an ongoing project since the March 2020 tornadoes.
“Following the storm in March of 2020, many months were spent on clean-up and then working through financial channels to secure reconstruction funding — FEMA, insurance and county government,” Barker said. “Also, the school board was provided with multiple rounds of construction-proposal presentations and considerations when deciding the best course of action in rebuilding the school. The board worked very closely with local design and architectural representatives in making those decisions.”
After the COVID-19 pandemic caused delays in the project, the demolition phase began in the summer of 2021.
“Being a large school, that process took some time as well,” Barker said. “However, throughout the course of last year, construction steam really picked up. About a year ago, in May, the board awarded the construction bid to R.G. Anderson Inc.”
The construction cost for the new West Wilson Middle School will be more than $51 million.
“With ground prep serving as a big part of last year’s work, walls started going up during the latter portion of 2022, and that type of structural development work is still going strong today,” Barker said.
The new structure will have a capacity of 1,500 students.
“The old West Wilson was a classic school structure build decades ago, and even though this building will certainly have classic school similarities, it will be a brand-new school with much more modern design features, including an incredible media center, a wonderful commons/gym area, an upgraded cafeteria and brand-new classrooms with really great layout and technical capabilities for instruction,” Barker said.
