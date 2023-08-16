Wilson County commissioner and Mt. Juliet High School teacher and softball coach Kevin Costley will remain in those positions after being arrested for DUI on July 20.
Costley remains an active employee with Wilson County Schools.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Wilson County commissioner and Mt. Juliet High School teacher and softball coach Kevin Costley will remain in those positions after being arrested for DUI on July 20.
Costley remains an active employee with Wilson County Schools.
“When it comes to procedures following an arrest, employees are required by board policy to report an arrest within 24 hours,” Wilson County Schools Public Information Officer Bart Barker said. “After an arrest is reported, then a meeting is held with the employee to discuss the charge and the court date. Depending on what the person is charged with, the director (of schools) may suspend the employee. Usually, that is not done for a DUI unless someone was harmed as a result of the DUI. For example, if someone was charged with vehicular assault in addition to DUI.”
Policies regarding elected officials like Costley are governed by the state.
“We really have no jurisdiction, to my knowledge, (over) anything that happens to somebody outside of the commission,” Wilson County mayor
See Place/Page A3
and county commission chair Randall Hutto said. “It’s happened before. We’ve had situations where people would call and say, ‘Well, are y’all gonna kick them out,’ and according to the county attorney, the commission doesn’t have the right to kick anybody off the board that’s elected by the people. Only the people have the right to do that.”
Wilson County Attorney Mike Jennings confirmed that.
“I know of nothing that would affect Mr. Costley’s ability to continue his duties as county commissioner,” Jennings stated in an email. “He is clothed with the ‘presumption of innocence,’ just as anyone else charged with an offense.”
Costley faced charges of DUI, possession of a handgun while under the influence, and violation of the implied consent law.
On the evening of July 20, a Mt. Juliet Police Department officer was dispatched to a non-injury crash at the Kroger on North Mt. Juliet Road.
After the accident occurred, a truck matching the description of the vehicle involved in the incident was seen fleeing the scene and swerving on North Mt. Juliet Road.
The officer initiated a traffic stop and identified the driver of the truck as Costley. After initially stating that he’d swerved because he was looking at his phone, he was asked if he’d had anything to drink. Costley responded that he’d had “two draft beers.”
The officer administered a field sobriety test and then placed Costley under arrest for DUI. He declined submitting a blood sample and agreed to submit to the penalties of Tennessee’s implied consent law, which states individuals driving a vehicle in Tennessee have given consent to a blood or breath test to determine the drug or alcohol levels in their blood.
A loaded firearm was found in Costley’s car upon a search, resulting in the charge for possession of a handgun while under the influence.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.