Jessica Templeton has laid her eyes on a lot of live nativity scenes.
Most have been at her home church.
“I have gone to church there my entire life,” Templeton said. “I’m 41. They’ve been doing that my entire life. I remember my parents talking about it. They did it before I was born.”
For the 43rd consecutive year, Lebanon Cumberland Presbyterian Church will be displaying another live nativity scene this weekend.
“It’s just to share ... to share the good news of Jesus with the community,” Templeton said. “Maybe you’re getting the person to drive through who doesn’t know the whole story. We’re just looking to touch hearts and spread it through the community.”
Some of the participants have a long history of involvement with the project.
“There’s probably some who have been there since the 1980s,” Templeton said.
Templeton has served as the organizer for the past five years.
“After Halloween, I switch to nativity mode,” Templeton said. “I have a sign-up. I put out sign-up sheets that next Sunday (after Halloween).
“This year, it’s been awesome. There’s been so many people willing to sign up. Every scene is filled, and we even have back-ups. People are ready to celebrate Christmas.”
The project has grown since its inception.
“When it first started, it was just a manger scene,” Templeton said. “Now, we have 10 scenes.
“We start with an angel coming to Mary, and we end with the birth of Jesus.”
The scenes were redesigned in the early 2000s and have remained that way since that time.
Attendees drive through to see the various displays.
“You enter in through the Castle Heights (Avenue) entrance,” Templeton said. “There’s a radio station you turn to. It’s 91.9. The story plays over the radio as they drive through.”
The COVID pandemic impacted the live nativity scene a year ago.
“We kind of downsized it,” Templeton said. “We didn’t have as many people participating … but we still had it.”
While it was formerly held for two hours on both Friday and Saturday nights, it shifted from 7 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. last year. It will be held at those same times this Friday and Saturday.
“We’ve cut the time due to having to downsize the number of people,” Templeton said. “Last year, we had 500 cars between the two nights. It’s a constant thing of cars driving through.
“We’re reaching a lot of people I feel like.”
One of the highlights is the live animals, which are provided by DLG Livestock and Petting Zoo.
“There’s animals in the scenes,” Templeton said. “The kids love that. There’s sheep, donkeys, oxen and a camel … the camel is everybody’s favorite.”
While there is a chance of rain in this weekend’s weather forecast, Templeton indicated that it will take place regardless. Only once has weather forced a night to be canceled, with that decision being made due to the recommendation of the Wilson County Emergency Management Agency (WEMA).
Many members of the congregation — which consists of approximately 200 individuals at its Sunday worship services and approximately 300 members — contribute, in a variety of ways.
“There’s probably 80 hands (involved), from people standing out in the scenes to the guys constructing scenes,” Templeton said. “There’s some elementary-school kids who are the angels and shepherds. Whoever wants to and can stay out there is welcome to do so.
“Then, we have people bringing food to feed us. People will come early both nights. We have food, and there’s some fellowshipping. It’s another excuse to spend time together.”
And while the church — which is located at 522 Castle Heights Ave. in Lebanon (at the corner of Castle Heights Avenue and Leeville Pike) — is attempting to convey a message about the birth of Jesus Christ to the community, the event also serves to help unify the congregation.
“Everyone at church is joyful about it,” Templeton said. “It’s their favorite time.
“I don’t have to beg people to do it. They love to do it and want to go out and do it. It’s pretty awesome.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.