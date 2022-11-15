Seventy-three years after his uncle’s body was believed to be buried in Lebanon, Lane Martin received a phone call from the head of the repatriation branch of the U.S. Marine Corps. During that phone call, Martin learned that the man buried next to his grandfather was not his uncle, Capt. Glenn Walker. It was someone else.
“Initially, I thought it was a hoax,” Martin said. “After I talked to the lady from the Marines, we were very happy this had been resolved. It brought our family closer together. We had about 100 cousins attend the memorial service.”
In January of 2016, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency began investigating incidents at Tarawa, where Walker was killed. A documentary made by Walker’s family said that they would disinter 98 of the unknown soldiers buried in the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Hawaii.
One of those soldiers was X198, which was the number assigned to Walker. Walker was identified in 2019 through the use of dental records, but it would take them until March of 2020 to find and notify Martin.
The process of bringing Walker home was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Martin said that returning Walker to Lebanon required no negotiation with the Marines, only coordination.
“The Marines were great throughout the process,” Martin said. “My point of contact was excellent. Marine Capt. Richardson accompanied my Uncle Glenn all the way from Hawaii, and the Marine Honor Guard served as pallbearers. They did dignified transfer every time Glenn’s body was moved — airport, funeral home, to the church and cemetery.”
Walker was brought back to Tennessee on July 21, 2021. He was laid to rest on July 24.
When Walker was returned home, his nephew, Jimmy McDowell, was his oldest living relative and was presented with the flag at his memorial ceremony.
“The Marine Corps just did a marvelous job,” McDowell said. “They gave him a hero’s welcome home.”
McDowell said that when the unknown marine was exhumed from Walker’s gravesite, he wanted to know who he was, because he’d stood in for his uncle for a long time. When he learned there may have been more than one soldier buried at the site, he said he’d had no idea.
“It was a horrible battle, so many people killed, and of course, we didn’t know for all those years ... we thought that Glenn’s body was buried out there,” McDowell said. “When we found out he wasn’t and we found out there was more than one, it was shocking.”
The Battle of Tarawa was one of the bloodiest battles fought in the South Pacific during World War II, with more than 1,000 Marines killed over four days.
“We never would have known if it hadn’t been for DNA,” McDowell said.
Bill McDowell is the younger brother of Jimmy McDowell, and he said that they grew up with stories of their uncle.
“He was ever-present,” McDowell said. “My grandmother’s house was where we would always gather for holidays and big dinners, and there was a place in the home that was kind of a memorial to him. All of his medals were up there.”
McDowell had read about the battle and said that it was an “absolute horror story.” He said that he’d always wondered in the back of his mind how they identified bodies back then.
“Every time we would go out there and visit his grave, I had a little doubt in my mind if he was really in there,” McDowell said.
McDowell said that the family was interested in finding out who the unknown soldier buried in their uncle’s plot was, because they felt a connection to him. Now, that they’ve learned that there were multiple sets of remains buried there, they’re still interested in finding out.
“I have every confidence that the Marines will figure out who all of them were,” McDowell said. “I’m sure we’ll contact their families and thank them and tell them about Uncle Glenn and how we would visit.”
Robert Walker said that when he learned about the other Marines, he was devastated and hoped that they would be able to return them to their families to give them closure as well.
“They may be missing ... I’m not sure on what their statuses are, but it would just be a blessing,” Robert Walker said. “We were so thrilled to get our uncle back.”
Like his cousins, Robert Walker said that his uncle was part of his life from the first time that he could remember.
“Simply seeing his purple heart hanging, seeing photographs of him in military uniform, other photographs of him, of his life, because it was cut far too short ... he was spoken about ... e was always alive within my family,” Robert Walker said.
Gayle Bentley said that while she was too young to have known her uncle personally, she felt as though she knew him because her mother loved him so much.
“It’s an amazing story, and I’m thankful that after all these years and all the trouble that everybody went through, he got back to his rightful resting place,” Bentley said.
Glenn Walker was born in Lebanon in 1917 and was the oldest of four children. He attended Lebanon High School, where he played football and basketball before attending Cumberland University for a year. He transferred to the University of Tennessee at Knoxville, and upon his graduation in 1939, Walker attended Harvard Law School.
He enlisted in the Marines in 1940.
After enlisting at the age of 23, Walker would first see combat in the Solomon Islands in the Pacific. He was wounded in the battle of Guadalcanal and was soon be promoted to captain and then to company commander of company E.
Walker’s company was assigned to attack Red Beach Two in the Battle of Tarawa. According to stories that the family has heard, he made it on to the beach and was killed alongside four of his men.
When the war ended in 1946, the 604th quartermaster graves registration group came back to the island to recover those that had been killed. They recovered 532 bodies, one of which was found with Walker’s dog tags. In 1947, Walker’s mother was contacted, and the body that was believed to have been his was brought back to Tennessee.
The last time Walker’s family saw him before his death in November of 1943 was May of 1942.
“When you study the battle and how the men were buried after the battle and how the island became a U.S. military airbase, it’s fairly easy to understand how it happened,” Martin said.
Martin said that the family is doing well after learning about the soldiers entombed in Walker’s original grave site.
“We want these men identified and returned to their families in order for them to have the joy we have had from this experience,” Martin said. “Our intention is to attend their memorial service if possible. These men stood in the gap for our family until Glenn could be returned home.”
