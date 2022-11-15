Seventy-three years after his uncle’s body was believed to be buried in Lebanon, Lane Martin received a phone call from the head of the repatriation branch of the U.S. Marine Corps. During that phone call, Martin learned that the man buried next to his grandfather was not his uncle, Capt. Glenn Walker. It was someone else.

“Initially, I thought it was a hoax,” Martin said. “After I talked to the lady from the Marines, we were very happy this had been resolved. It brought our family closer together. We had about 100 cousins attend the memorial service.”

