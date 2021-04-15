Stokes named MSC Player of the Week

Cumberland junior Tyler Stokes was voted Mid-South Conference Baseball Player of the Week after batting .429 with five home runs, and 9 RBIs in four games for the Phoenix, as announced by the league office Monday.
The Chandler, Arizona, native posted 6 hits in 14 at-bats over the four contests. The junior collected five hits with four home runs in the three-game series against Martin Methodist.
He scored eight runs on the week and hit a grand slam against No. 1 Tennessee Wesleyan on Tuesday.
Stokes finished the week with a slugging percentage of 1.500.
He is leading the team in home runs with 15 on the season. Stokes is second in the Mid-South Conference in long balls this season. He is hitting .303 on the season with 35 RBIs.
He leads the team in walks and hit by pitches and is second on the team in on-base percentage at .420.
Stokes earned weekly honors for the first time in his career.
