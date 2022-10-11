Stoner Creek Elementary is nearing completion as Wilson County Schools looks to finish the reconstruction of one of the casualties of the March 2020 tornado.

“We have made a lot of progress there in the last six weeks,” said Jeff Luttrell, the Wilson County director of schools. “We are having some issues with supplies, specifically electrical panel issues. We got a couple in last week. We have a shipping update on the other one. We think we’re on track and hope to be open after Thanksgiving break. It’s not set in stone, but that’s the timeline we already start to plan on moving teachers. That will be huge for everybody involved.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.