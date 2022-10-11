Stoner Creek Elementary is nearing completion as Wilson County Schools looks to finish the reconstruction of one of the casualties of the March 2020 tornado.
“We have made a lot of progress there in the last six weeks,” said Jeff Luttrell, the Wilson County director of schools. “We are having some issues with supplies, specifically electrical panel issues. We got a couple in last week. We have a shipping update on the other one. We think we’re on track and hope to be open after Thanksgiving break. It’s not set in stone, but that’s the timeline we already start to plan on moving teachers. That will be huge for everybody involved.”
Luttrell indicated that the update would mean relocation of the on-site portable classrooms.
“On the back of that, we are making plans to move those portables out,” Luttrell said. “We’re going to put four of them at West Elementary. We’re going to put the remainder at Mt. Juliet Middle to help with West Wilson Middle students who are there.”
West Elementary has been struggling to keep pace as its classroom capacities are strained due to a high influx of new students. It’s one of the primary motivating factors for the school district’s goal to obtain land on Highway 109 to build a new school.
Luttrell also provided a glimpse into the reconstruction project at neighboring West Wilson Middle, which was similarly destroyed two years ago.
“They are beginning pad work at West Wilson Middle so that that project will be off the ground hopefully in the next six to eight weeks,” Luttrell said.
Bus driver training
Wilson County Schools has been experiencing bus driver shortages, despite getting individuals who apply and perform the necessary training. According to the director, it’s having an impact on the district’s pocketbook.
“One of the issues we are having is training drivers and putting them to work,” Luttrell said. “We pay them while they are training. They work for us for two or three months, then, guess what, they take that CDL (commercial driver’s license) and move on to somewhere else.”
To monitor that situation and keep a better accounting of it, Luttrell proposed a budget amendment to reclassify the funding source.
“In our budget, for our (bus) driver training, we have to pay them while they are training,” Luttrell said. “That had been coming out of our salary line item. We wanted to move that to contracted services to better account for what we are spending on driver training.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.