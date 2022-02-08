For some reason, it’s during the winter months when homeowners think about getting their dormant trees pruned.
Most trees, if they’re in the correct spot, should never be pruned unless it’s a safety issue or for general maintenance. I’ll see plenty of advertisements on Facebook for tree trimmers looking to help homeowners trim their trees. The majority of these will not correctly prune the tree, and you’ll see plenty of issues later down the road.
There is a big different between pruning and topping. Topping is the arbitrary and excessive removal of all branches above a certain height. Pruning is the selective removal of certain branches that take into consideration how they will look in the future.
Pruning should be done only by those who know what they’re talking about. A good place to look is treesaregood.org. That web site will mention only certified arborists in your area. Becoming an arborist takes years of work, and in our county, we only have a few.
I think the idea behind topping comes from folks wanting to keep their trees smaller. Those trees will try to grow much faster to recoup the loss of leaves and limbs. They are going to try their hardest to grow back to their original size.
Topping trees will lead to damage later down the road and will create more problems in the future. When you top a tree, you will get a quick flush of growth. All of those new sprouts are weak and will never look correct as they grow out. The large open wounds are slow to heal if they heal at all. With the large amounts of open wounds on a tree, that will open the doors to fungal issues entering the tree.
Just think about it ... if there are only a few cuts, the tree will heal faster. If there are 25 large open wounds, the tree will take much longer to recover.
If you are going to plant trees in your lawn, start off by selecting and planting the tree in the correct place. For example, it would be a terrible idea to plant a white oak tree in the landscape right next to your home since white oaks can easily get 75 feet tall. Even though a tree is small in the container, research how large the tree will ultimately get.
We get prune happy and want everything to stay the same shape as when we buy it. That’s just not how it works in the plant world. Plants grow.
As always, if you have any questions regarding any horticulture facet, feel free to contact Lucas Holman, Horticulture University of Tennessee-Tennessee State University Extension Agent in Wilson County, at 615-444-9584 or Lholman1@utk.edu.
