Some may find it challenging to read and walk.
However, the Mt. Juliet Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee is simplifying that process.
Mt. Juliet’s fifth annual StoryWalk will be held on Sunday afternoon at Sgt. Mundy Park.
“Pairing a literacy program with a physical activity was an objective,” Mt. Juliet BPAC member Steve Armstrong said. “It added an educational component to physical exercise, which was important.”
StoryWalks have existed for 15 years.
“A lady by the name of Anne Ferguson came up with the idea in 2007,” Armstrong said. “She’s from Montpelier, Vermont (the location of the first StoryWalk event). She came up with the idea of a literacy resource that would get families outside and active. She pulled pages out of a book, laminated them and put them on garden stakes about four feet tall. They was the genesis of the idea.
“Since then, libraries have adopted the idea all across the country. It’s a great idea. It has caught on.”
A StoryWalk is a way to combine physical activity with literacy. The activity is intended to get people of all ages out walking while reading children’s picture books.
Pages of a book are transformed into signs that are then laid out on a trail that allow families, children, caregivers, teachers and others to follow the path of pages. The laminated pages at each station are 24-by-18 inches in size.
“It’s a great way to get kids involved in reading,” Armstrong said. “I have two granddaughters, age 4 and 6. It’s a good way to get them involved in reading.”
In fact, Armstrong became a passionate reader as a child.
“My mom is also a librarian,” Armstrong said. “I’ve grown up with an appreciation for books. I’m still an avid reader now.
“When you see kids standing at one of these reading stations and reading a book, if we can plant a seed for kids to be a reader, and to enjoy it … there’s so many digital options out there … instilling reading for enjoyment is important. It leads to better grades in school. There’s so many positive things that hinge off of your ability to read.”
Another librarian, Sally Robertson, has been instrumental in the Mt. Juliet event, which started due in part to Robertson’s awareness of StoryWalk programs. Robertson is a BPAC member who also serves as the librarian at Nashville State Community College.
Robertson can read to attendees during Sunday’s event, which will begin at 2 p.m. and conclude at 4 p.m., or they can stop at each of the approximately 15 reading stations — which will be separated by a short walk — to experience the story for themselves. The book will be displayed on yard signs at those reading stations, with the signs this year paid for thanks to a private GoFundMe account and by funds donated by the Veloteers Bicycle Club.
“BPAC members will point people to the starting point (at the park’s pavilion),” Armstrong said. “Sally can read to the kids, or they can walk from station to station. They’ll go at their own pace. They don’t have to be there for two hours.”
Many of the BPAC activities are funded by grants.
“Part of what we do as the BPAC is we promote bicycling infrastructure,” Armstrong said. “In the 10 years we’ve been doing this (as an organization), we’ve gotten over $11 million in grants. In 2017, we submitted a grant to East Tennessee State University for a program (with that $2,500 grant from the ETSU College of Public Health providing the funding to construct the reading stations). They approved it. That’s when we did our first one.
“The parks department built pedestals (for the reading stations). They can be positioned around the park. They can be moved from Sgt. Mundy Park to different public spaces around the city.”
The Mt. Juliet BPAC consists of community volunteers to guide the city’s plans for safe walking, running and cycling infrastructure improvements. The BPAC serves as an advisory committee to the city commission but has no decision or policy-making authority.
“Our committee’s objective is to create walking, running and cycling infrastructure in Mt. Juliet,” Armstrong said. “We’ve gotten grants for sidewalks leading to neighborhoods. We’ve gotten grants for greenways. We’ve gotten grants that paid for bike lanes. We look for any grant opportunity that we can and come up with a need that might match that grant.
“I love the fact that Mt. Juliet is becoming known for the cycling infrastructure that we’ve provided there. It makes it a safer place for me to ride and a safer place for others as well. It’s the same for the walking routes that we’ve helped develop.”
Mt. Juliet’s recent StoryWalk events have consisted of approximately 50 attendees.
The book that will be on display this Sunday is “The Big Dance,” written by Aoife Greenham.
Three of the individuals who attend on Sunday will be awarded a free copy of the book.
“There are lots of ways we can encourage people to read,” Armstrong said. “Putting books at their disposal is important.”
The event is intended to kick off National StoryWalk Week, which is scheduled from Nov. 15-19.
“There will be activities all over the country planned by libraries,” Armstrong said. “We’re participating as well.”
