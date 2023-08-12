While Jonathan Gerges’ classmates were going on vacation this summer, he was climbing into the pilot’s seat.
Gerges is a senior at Mt. Juliet High School, where he participates in Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (JROTC). He is also one of 28 high-school students from around the country who were selected to participate in an eight-week U.S. Navy Summer Flight Academy.
“Flying a plan every day is kind of crazy,” Gerges said. “I was like, ‘Yo, I want to do this. This is pretty fun.’ ”
By participating in the U.S. Navy Summer Flight Academy, students earn an Federal Aviation Administration private pilot’s license and five college credits.
When Gerges found out about the program, he knew that he wanted to get his pilot license.
“Before the program, I had no idea that there were so many certificates for flying planes and stuff like that,” Gerges said. “It’s definitely something out of the blue for me.”
The first step in getting into the program was a screening through Gerges’ ROTC program.
“I was chosen through the screening,” Gerges said. “It was really competitive. However, somehow I made it, through my hard work.”
After getting through the screening, Gerges had to apply to the program. In December, he found out that he got in.
“I was definitely nervous,” Gerges said. “I was just like, ‘What? How did I get into this thing? This is a big thing. How did I get into it?’ It’s kind of crazy. But I knew that I would take advantage of it, and I wouldn’t let it go to waste.”
Once he was on site at Delaware State University in June, Gerges described day-to-day live in the program as being like a college student.
“We got to fly the planes out in the afternoon or the morning, depending on the rotation,” Gerges said. “We got to do ground school stuff, which is just basically learning about communications, the plane, weather, meteorology, and stuff like that.”
Students like Gerges were put into the cockpit straightaway.
“There was no build-up,” Gerges said. “They stuck us right into the cockpit and then said, ‘Here you go ... just watch me, and you’ll do it.”
The first day that Gerges flew, the weather wasn’t ideal.
“It was a little bumpy out there, and I was definitely stiff,” Gerges said. “But my instructor was telling me that flying an airplane is an art. You got to do little adjustments, a little bit of a touch to everything. So, once he told me that, I was just like, “Whoa, this is really smooth.’ ”
Every lesson that Gerges did while at the program built on the previous lessons.
“It was just really fun flying a plane every day, because every day is something new,” Gerges said. “If you were progressing at a good rate, then every day was something new for you.”
One of the most important things that Gerges learned was what he wanted to do in life.
“I want to fly, and there are a lot of avenues to have a successful career in flying,” Gerges said.
