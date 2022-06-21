Larry Strazzella with EXIT Rocky Top Realty has been awarded the Accredited Buyer’s Representation (ABR) designation by the Real Estate Buyer’s Agent Council (REBAC) of the National Association of Realtors (NAR).
Strazzella joins more than 27,000 real-estate professionals in North America who have earned the ABR designation. All were required to successfully complete a comprehensive course in buyer representation and an elective course focusing on a buyer representation specialty, both in addition to submitting documentation verifying professional experience.
REBAC, founded in 1988, is the world’s largest association of real estate professionals focused specifically on representing the real-estate buyer. There are more than 40,000 active members of the organization world-wide.
The NAR — known as “the voice for real estate” — is the world’s largest professional association, representing more than 1.4 million members involved in all aspects of the real-estate industry.
As a certified and licensed Tennessee real-estate instructor, Strazzella is now certified to teach the ABR course to other realtors who desire to improve their skills and earn the same designation.
