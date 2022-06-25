South College Street (State Route 266) will be closed to thru traffic at the railroad crossing near Knoxville Avenue throughout the remainder of the weekend and into early next week.
The road is expected to reopen at 6 a.m. on Tuesday.
The road was closed at 8 p.m. Friday for R.J. Corman Railroad to begin repair of the railroad crossing.
All driveways will remain open. A detour will be in place during the closure, and motorists will be detoured to US 231 South and South Cumberland Street.
Drivers are urged to use caution when traveling in that area.
