An organization designed to help amplify individual contributions to local nonprofits through collective sourcing has helped numerous organizations around the greater Nashville area.
Now, two Wilson County women, who have been a part of the Greater Nashville chapter, are starting their own group in Wilson County to help make those efforts go farther a little closer to home.
The parent group, 100 Who Care, started with the idea that collective donations from individuals can make a significant impact if 100 people each give $100.
“A hundred dollars might not go very far today,” said Necole Bell, one of the group’s organizers. “However, 100 times $100 is $10,000, and that can be a big difference.”
The organization has grown to include several different incarnations of the original group, such as the 100 Women Who Care, 100 Men Who Care, and 100 Businesses Who Care. The initial chapter of the 100 Who Care began in Michigan and raised money to assist with baby needs, but the expanded chapters now help with various drives and campaigns.
Bell and Liz Nelson are members of the 100 Women Who Care Chapter of Greater Nashville and have contributed to those organizations.
“Our goal is, since we live in Wilson County, we want to really affect the community that we live in,” Bell said.
The Williamson County and Rutherford County chapters of 100 Women Who Care were offshoots of the group from Greater Nashville, so the Wilson County group would be the newest edition.
Ultimately, the organizers want to get 100 individuals to join. Nelson indicated that she would not stop there if the enrollment climbed past 100. However, they currently have slightly more than 50 women in Wilson County who have expressed interest in joining the organization.
“We are preparing our application forms for people to sign up,” Nelson said. “The feedback we have received has been overwhelmingly positive.”
The gist of the organization is that members are donors who would meet up four times a year. The donors would each contribute $100 toward a collective pot during those quarterly meetings. As it has worked in the Greater Nashville chapter, donors recommend different non-profits operating within their area. Once the Women Who Care’s standards have vetted the nonprofits, donors would select one recipient of the $10,000 contribution.
Earlier this year, on Bell’s behalf, the Lebanon-based Empower Me Center was chosen during the Women Who Care Greater Nashville’s quarterly meeting. In March, Bell and others from the group presented the money to the Empower Me Center members.
The Women Who Care Wilson County chapter would work similarly.
“Last week, I went to the non-profit roundtable at the Lebanon Wilson County Chamber of Commerce,” Bell said. “I stood before about 20 non-profits based out of the area. I introduced myself and told them what we were doing.”
Nelson indicated that the group would rely on the donors to nominate the charities they felt most impassioned to help, and then, a selection process could narrow it down and allow them to vote on one.
With a quarterly meeting schedule, the organization would be able to make contributions to four non-profits each year.
Anyone who may be interested in getting involved can email Nelson at fffnelson12@comcast.net. Nelson and Bell mentioned that they plan to have the first quarterly meeting in January, although they have not tacked down a location yet.
