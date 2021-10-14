MT. JULIET — The Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners unanimously voted to amend its development and design standards on the second reading on Monday evening.
The city board passed the amendments on first reading two weeks earlier.
These amendments include changes to the city’s development standards for single-family housing and the city’s design standards for commercial structures.
The Mt. Juliet Planning Commission may permit any other construction materials allowed under state law for single-family developments.
In determining whether to allow such materials, the city may consider whether the material is proposed as an accent, as a portion of a corporate motif, as well as whether the design is in line with general aesthetic goals of the city of Mt. Juliet, and any other factors deemed relevant to the applicant.
The permission applies to commercial and institutional buildings. It will also be implemented into the city’s industrial design guidelines.
The city commission made the amendments in compliance with House Bill 749, which was signed into law on April 21. This bill requires municipalities such as Mt. Juliet to follow a specific process to readopt their design guidelines.
House Bill 749 specifies that the state fire code “shall not discriminate against or in favor of particular construction materials or technique.”
The amendments revise the city’s design guidelines by reinstating the use of both vinyl siding and metal awnings for commercial structures, as well as the use of alternate materials or secondary wall materials for single-family developments, and the use of all architectural metal, metal panels, and other materials composed of metal for building designs in all industrial districts.
In other business, the board voted on a preliminary master plan for Velocity Motorsports.
Velocity Motorsports, a car dealership that specializes in exotic and collectible vehicles, will plan on constructing a 50,000-square-foot building on almost five acres behind Pinnacle Financial Partners on the east side of North Mt. Juliet Road. The property will also be on the south side of Northwest Rutland Road, across from First Baptist Church Mt. Juliet.
The dealership will only operate by appointment, with the showroom and maintenance work being enclosed.
Velocity Motorsports currently operates at Airpark Center Drive in Nashville.
The commission also voted unanimously on a supplement to the agreement between Mt. Juliet and WSP USA, Inc. — an engineering professional services firm — on improving Old Lebanon Dirt Road.
The supplement will set the fee for the additional services provided by WSP and its subconsultants on realigning and widening the street.
Old Lebanon Dirt Road will be widened from two to three lanes, with a 10-foot multi-use path on one side. The three-lane section would realign and widen the street between Chandler Road and Moreland Drive.
The widening is approximately 70% complete with preconstruction activity, and the city is currently performing appraisals for right-of-way acquisition and utility coordination for the project.
The overall cost of this project is $14,258.
All of the funding for the development will come from developer contributions and funds from the city’s general fund.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.