Strong Sunday shoots Fagan to third place on Lake Guntersville

LAKE GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — Lebanon resident Jay Fagan shot up 25 places last Sunday to finish third in the Phoenix FLW Bass Fishing League event held on Lake Guntersville.
Going up against 155 anglers, Fagan was 28th last Saturday with a weight of 13 pounds and nine ounces to qualify for Sunday action.
He led the Sunday anglers with 17 pounds, five ounces to take third with a combined weight of 30 pounds and 14 ounces.
Fagan finished 28th for the season in the Choo Choo Division and has qualified to compete in the three-day regional tournament next month at Cherokee Lake in East Tennessee against other top-40 anglers from Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia and South Carolina.
