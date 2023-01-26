A challenge was issued to the Wilson County Commission, Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto, and residents of Wilson County on Monday night.
Friendship Christian School high school student Alex Johnson — the founder of Spend a Day in My Wheels — has been in a wheelchair since he was in the second grade.
“The point of the challenge is to help raise awareness,” Johnson said. “A lot of us think we understand somebody just by observing from an outside perspective. I can look at someone and get to know who they are and understand who they are, but I will never fully know until I’m there, until I’ve lived through the experience. The same goes especially for wheelchair users and people who walk normally.”
When he was around fourth grade, Johnson began to ask questions about why the world around him wasn’t accessible to him.
“I pestered my dad until we found a contact to help us get us wheelchairs so we could do this (challenge),” Johnson said, gesturing to his father — Nathan — in the audience. “The challenge makes you go through your daily activities, but in a wheelchair, which at first may seem not bad, until you’re halfway through your day and your arms feel like they’re about to fall off.”
People who have completed the challenge in the past said that it was the small things that got them the most.
“You’ll notice so many different challenges throughout your day and get a perspective on wheelchair-user life,” Johnson said.
Permobil Foundation provides the Lebanon-based charity with wheelchairs to make its challenge available for more people to accept.
“It’s important to fully know and fully understand one another so that change can happen,” Johnson said. “Change is needed because of the imperfections of the world. If we can make small changes, like making doors not as heavy, and making sure sidewalks are clear ...”
The Spend a Day in My Wheels Challenge will be held on Feb. 6. Hutto thanked Johnson for his challenge and said that many commission members will take him up on that.
“I cannot stress enough how much people learn from it,” Johnson said. “We’ve been to many businesses, small businesses, and law firms. We’ve been to many schools, even in Wilson County.”
Wilson County Emergency Management Agency (WEMA) end-of-year report
WEMA Director Joey Cooper reported 16,065 medical calls, 692 fires, and 3,231 rescue calls in 2022 for a total of 19,998.
Hutto provided an update on the status of the new WEMA fire stations during Cooper’s report. Progress has been made on the upgrades to Station 10, located on Central Pike, and there will be an item for the county commission’s approval to fix an on-site sewer issue at February’s meeting.
Station 10 is expected to be ready in April. The other upgraded station in progress, Station 3, is expected to be ready in May.
Wilson County Schools enrollment update
Wilson County Director of Schools Jeff Luttrell reported that enrollment in Wilson County is up by 697 students from pre-K to 12th grade this school year. High-school enrollment alone is up 478 students.
Luttrell implored the commissioners to take the increased enrollment numbers into consideration when forming the county budget. During his tenure, only 12 additional positions have been added.
“Students are here, and we have to have positions funded to take care of them,” Lutrell said.
Open enrollment for Wilson County Schools begins on Feb. 1. The policy of the district allows for open enrollment for schools until 90% capacity is reached. Currently, 10-11 schools in the district are at that capacity.
“At 90%, we’ve still got some room to handle some growth, but we still think that’s a fair number where you need to say we’re not going to allow outside enrollment,” Lutrell said.
