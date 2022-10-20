WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Monday officially kicked off the application process for his student debt cancellation program and announced that eight million borrowers had already applied for loan relief during the federal government’s soft launch period over the weekend.

He encouraged the tens of millions eligible for potential relief to visit studentaid.gov and touted the application form that the president said would take less than five minutes to complete. An early, “beta launch” version of the online form released late Friday handled the early stream of applications “without a glitch or any difficulty,” Biden said.

