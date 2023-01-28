Rumors circulating about off-campus incidents involving Lebanon High School students spread misinformation and alarm about student safety this week.
The school administration has given clarification regarding school safety in lieu of the rumors after an off-campus fight and shooting on Wednesday ignited rumor and speculation. There has been no specific threats made towards the school, nor its students.
“There’s been a few off-campus incidents that I believe Lebanon Police have reported on through their social-media channels,” Wilson County School District Public Information Officer Bart Barker said. “Some of that has sparked misinformation about Lebanon High School and lockdowns and something transpiring over there today (Thursday).”
As proactive measure, the Lebanon Police Department and Wilson County Sheriff’s Office agreed to provide the high school with an additional police presence to prevent any further incidents like the ones on Wednesday.
“You’re talking about a three-story, 400,000-square-foot building with a lot of students,” Wilson County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Scott Moore said. “We can’t allow anything to carry over when it involves a large group of students. We will continue to have an additional presence there at the school as we see necessary.”
The presence of law enforcement on campus was intended for the welfare of the the student body and to make sure that the students feel safe.
“Because of a lot of rumors that had been circulated over social media, by word of mouth have really escalated things, that’s the reason why we’re providing additional manpower along with the LPD to prevent anything from happening,” Moore said.
Between the time of the off-campus incidents and the start of the school day on Thursday morning, there were rumors circulating that there would be a shooting at the school, which Moore said were unfounded. There were also rumors that circulated on Thursday that the LHS was on lockdown.
“The school was never on a lockdown, but while classes were going on, students were asked to remain in their class and not leave their class without a teacher’s escort,” Lebanon Police Department Public Information Officer P.J. Hardy said. “A lot of that was part of us having K-9s (police dogs) out there and having extra officers out there.”
There were additional rumors circulating that said that a student was tackled and detained.
“That’s simply not true,” Hardy said. “There was a student that had been dismissed from class, and he was walking out of the school and down the drive. An officer had driven by, and the student looked very agitated, so the officer got out and was talking to him. He had his hands in his pockets, so the officer asked him to remove his hands from his pockets. He (the student) made some statements. The officer asked him again. He pulled his hands out of his pockets and shoved them back in.”
After more warnings were issued for the student to take his hands out of his pockets, he was asked to get on the ground.
“Given the whole reason we were there, we weren’t going to take any shortcuts,” Hardy said. “We were going to take every precaution necessary. The officer did draw his weapon on him and told him to get down on the ground. Other officers responded. They got him in handcuffs. They searched him. They talked to him a little bit more, and then, he was released to a family member.”
Claims that there was a firearm produced during a fight in the LHS cafeteria are also untrue.
Lebanon Police Chief Mike Justice released a statement regarding the presence of firearms on Lebanon High’s campus that was posted to the department’s social-media page. It reads, “To clarify, AT NO TIME had the LPD been advised or had it been reported that a firearm was involved or seen on campus of LHS. We have monitored the comment section of our social media and have notice comments that have indicated “firsthand accounts” of seeing a weapon. We are in the process of vetting those comments, we will also be making personal contact with those who have indicated the presence of weapons.”
LHS Principal Scott Walters sent out a statement to parents via email on Thursday, which read, “This message is for all Lebanon High School families. There are several rumors circulating among the student body right now about being on a lock down and threats and a possible firearm in the building. None of those rumors are accurate. We are investigating any potential threat that may be circulating due to the rumors. If there were any legitimate threat or security issue, you would hear it from the school immediately. Please encourage your child to be careful about spreading or starting misinformation on social media. There is accountability for those that contribute to inciting disruption by spreading unfounded rumors. Please contact me directly if you have important information that may indicate any danger to our students. All students are safe and in class.”
