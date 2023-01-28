LHS Rumors

Lebanon High School administration, the Lebanon Police Department and the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office all put to rest rumors circulating about school safety on Thursday.

 File

Rumors circulating about off-campus incidents involving Lebanon High School students spread misinformation and alarm about student safety this week.

The school administration has given clarification regarding school safety in lieu of the rumors after an off-campus fight and shooting on Wednesday ignited rumor and speculation. There has been no specific threats made towards the school, nor its students.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.