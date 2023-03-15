Wilson County teenagers have the opportunity to gain an inside look into law enforcement as applications are now open for the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office Explorer Post Program.
Wilson County students age 13-18 are eligible to apply to receive 60 hours of hands-on, law-enforcement training in areas such as crime prevention, CPR, crime scene investigation, arrest procedures, report writing and search procedures. Students will also have the opportunity to ride with a sworn officer.
Explorer Post Program applications are open until March 24. Students are required to maintain a C average to be eligible for the program.
“It’s definitely a great program, especially for those who are seeking a law-enforcement career or just want to know more about it,” Wilson County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Scott Moore said. “This is a perfect way for them to get through the door and see how things work behind the scenes.”
The department is cognizant of the fact that students have other activities, school work and responsibilities in addition to the Explorer Post Program, and it keeps those in mind while making a schedule.
“There’s so many things that are going on throughout the year with students involved in extracurricular activities such as athletics and school-related activities, so we keep that in mind to set a time period where it wouldn’t be overwhelming,” Moore said. “In other words, they wouldn’t be committed to coming here every week for long periods of time. We come in every other week for two hours at a time throughout the year.”
Advisors create a curriculum to showcase every aspect of work in law enforcement possible. The extracurricular program began around 2014 and has grown and evolved over the years.
“I think the most rewarding part is seeing the ones who end up in a law-enforcement career,” Moore said. “We have hired a couple of our alumni that went through the program as employees. We’ve had others who have gone on to either neighboring law-enforcement agencies. Seeing them expand on what they’ve learned in our program and apply it to real life and see them be successful in their career, I think that’s the most gratifying thing about the program.”
Several of the students involved in the program have returned year after year.
“They soak it up like sponges,” Moore said. “There’s a lot of interactive and hands-on activities that they’ll be involved in. To see them learn from the first day they come in to the day they graduate is rewarding.”
