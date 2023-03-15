WCSO Explorer Program 1

One of the opportunities that students in the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office Explorer Post Program will have is to ride with an officer.

 Abbey Nutter/Lebanon Democrat

Wilson County teenagers have the opportunity to gain an inside look into law enforcement as applications are now open for the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office Explorer Post Program.

Wilson County students age 13-18 are eligible to apply to receive 60 hours of hands-on, law-enforcement training in areas such as crime prevention, CPR, crime scene investigation, arrest procedures, report writing and search procedures. Students will also have the opportunity to ride with a sworn officer.

