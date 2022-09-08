NEWS 2 PHOTO

Santonia Matthews, a custodian at Forest Hill High School in Jackson, Mississippi, hauls away a trash can filled with water from a tanker in the school’s parking lot on Aug. 31. The tanker is one of two placed strategically in the city to provide residents non-potable water. The recent flood worsened Jackson’s long-standing water system problems and the state Health Department has had Mississippi’s capital city under a boil-water notice since late July.

 AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

JACKSON, Miss. — While its water crisis continued, students in Mississippi’s capital were able to return to class for the first time in a week on Tuesday, with assurances that the toilets and sinks in their buildings would finally work.

Jackson remained under a boil water advisory, but the drop in water pressure that had brought the system to near collapse appeared to be resolved, officials said.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.