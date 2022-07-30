School starts on Monday for Wilson County Schools and the Lebanon Special School District students.
Many of the same routines are still in place from last year, although there are a few changes that parents and guardians need to know.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s free lunch program expired during the summer months, so students will now be on the hook for their lunch. Additionally, rising food prices have also caused the cost of each meal to increase.
“One of the biggest changes this year is that the USDA’s Free for All program has expired,” said Jeff Luttrell, Wilson County director of schools. “We are back to having to charge for lunches. We did have a 75-cent increase on those lunch prices. It’s the first increase we have had in four years.”
Elementary and middle-school students will pay $2.25 for breakfast and $2.75 for lunch. High-school students will pay an additional 25 cents per meal.
As a result of the change, students in the Lebanon Special School District will pay an extra dollar for lunch compared to what they paid before the free-lunch program. Students not receiving free or reduced lunch will now pay $2.50 for elementary students and $2.55 for middle-school students.
The Lebanon Special School District will open with a transition day. The district’s director of schools, Brain Hutto, indicated that it has helped get students off on the right foot.
“We’re continuing with our transition day, which is a phase-in day for students,” Hutto said. “It establishes that initial contact from the get-go. It is a practice that we started a couple of years ago, and we have seen the value in the relationship-building that takes place.”
There has been a lot of reporting about teacher shortages throughout the state. Hutto mentioned on Wednesday that his district was “in good shape.”
“We’re always in need of bus drivers, substitute teachers, and educational assistants though,” Hutto said. “Those roles we still have vacancies, but all of our regular classroom teachers are fully staffed.”
During the first week of school, administrators and local law enforcement are bracing for high traffic volumes.
“The first few days, we are going to have increased traffic,” Luttrell said. “We encourage people to slow down around our school zones.”
For parents and guardians of students who ride the bus, Luttrell indicated that routes would be operating as usual on Monday, adding that those schedules can be subject to change as the year gets underway. Email and telephone notifications will be sent to guardians if a normal bus route is disrupted.
Luttrell was optimistic that Stoner Creek Elementary School would be opened up for students as they return from fall break. Stoner Creek Elementary School was damaged during the 2020 tornado and has been in the process of reopening since early last year. West Wilson Middle School will soon see construction begin to rebuild it following damage incurred by the tornado. Luttrell said that updates will be provided for that process by September.
“At West Wilson Middle School, we are waiting on the final signature from the construction company, so people will see work going on there shortly,” Luttrell said.
Since school was dismissed in May, Wilson County Schools has increased enrollment by nearly 1,000. The bulk of those new students comprised high-school enrollees. Mt. Juliet High School had an increase of 266 students, while Lebanon High School saw an uptick of 174 students. Rutland Elementary School has increased by 144 students.
Luttrell mentioned that those totals could change once enrollments are confirmed. That process doesn’t occur until the school year officially begins and therefore until every student can be physically counted.
The school system is seeking to halt the chronic absenteeism that plagued it last year. According to the Wilson County Schools website, guardians have five notes per semester. After using five parent notes in a semester, other absences are recorded as unexcused.
