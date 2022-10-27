NASHVILLE — First lady Maria Lee has announced that Tennessee elementary and middle-school students in Scott and Morgan counties will receive new winter coats.

According to a news release, the coat delivery is part of a partnership with Operation Warm and Tennessee Serves, Lee’s initiative that promotes volunteers throughout the state.

