NASHVILLE — First lady Maria Lee has announced that Tennessee elementary and middle-school students in Scott and Morgan counties will receive new winter coats.
According to a news release, the coat delivery is part of a partnership with Operation Warm and Tennessee Serves, Lee’s initiative that promotes volunteers throughout the state.
Scott and Morgan counties are currently federally-designated as distressed.
“Students in our distressed counties face unique challenges, and these new winter coats will provide a source of warmth and comfort for years to come while alleviating financial stress for families during this season,” Lee said in a statement.
Coats were distributed to Huntsville Elementary and Oneida Elementary schools on Tuesday. More coats will be distributed later this month to the following schools: Burchfield Elementary School, Coalfield School, Fairview Elementary School, Huntsville Middle School, Oakdale School, Petros-Joyner School, Robbins Elementary School, Sunbright School, Wartburg Central Elementary School, Wartburg Central Middle School and Winfield Elementary School.
“As winter approaches, it’s our goal that these children have what’s needed to stay warm regardless of their family’s current financial circumstance,” said Grace Sica, executive director of Operation Warm.
