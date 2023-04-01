There are two types of people in this world, stuffers and non-stuffers.
I’m a stuffer.
I didn’t think I was a stuffer until one Christmas when my sister-in-law loudly blurted out, “Everything always looks so nice here, until you open a closet door and stuff starts falling on you.”
She’s been my sister-in-law for more than two decades, so she would know.
The problem is, my husband and my kids are stuffers too. We like clean surfaces, though, so all our islands and counters would lead you to believe we are super organized people. But then when you try open most drawers, they get hung up because of all the stuff we stuffed in them. Then, you have to squeeze your hand in the drawer trying not to catch your fingers while wrestling the drawer open. You feel so accomplished when you finally pry it open ... “Oh, that’s where I stuffed those candles.”
Whereas at my sister-in-law’s house, the home they’ve lived in for almost 20 years still looks like the day they moved in. There are no rugs, very few things on the wall, white walls as far as the eye can see, and when you open her drawers, not only are they organized, but within each drawer she has organizers. As if the drawer itself wasn’t enough, there are compartments within the drawer — pens in one compartment, paper clips in the other, rubber bands in the other.
My husband says she is a sociopath. I think so too, which is why when she blurted out that I was a stuffer in the middle of our Christmas get-together I let it go.
My brother and sister-in-law are also the type that have a clean garage. The ultimate test of whether or not you are a stuffer or non-stuffer is your garage. They actually had someone come in and epoxy their garage floor. They sent me pictures. I figured my brother had won the lottery and was just rubbing it in, because I simply could not understand why someone would spend money making their garage nice.
They also have racks all through their garage, and there are things hanging on the walls on hooks and even above you. Literally, the bikes hang on the ceiling. And then, my brother pushes this button, and he brings the bikes down from above. He shows it to me, and I literally make a mental note to make sure he isn’t stealing mom and dad’s money.
Whereas, at our house, the garage is the ultimate place to stuff. So much so that sometimes, we have to park outside. I’ve got a chair I hate but spent too much money on, so I can’t possibly give it away. It’s in the garage.
All the kids’ college dorm things that they no longer need but I can’t seem to find anyone to take are in the garage. Outside lawn furniture ... well, of course, it’s in the the garage, along with dog crates, tools, and even bikes ... all stuffed in the garage.
We haven’t ridden bikes in 10 years, but I have all five of them ... and they are definitely not hung on the wall. They are right in my way, for me to climb over every time I need to get to my electrical fuse box, like a sane person’s garage would be.
My brother and I are renovating a little house we inherited. We plan to use it in the summers. My brother and his family will be using it first this summer, and then, we will come a few weeks later. My sister has basically bought out the Container Store, and every drawer, cupboard and closet has sub-parts of containers.
I can see the anxiety on her face every time I mention we are going after them. We have no intention of sticking to the compartments — especially on vacation — and I’ve told her so.
You see, non-stuffers may be sociopaths, but stuffers are psychopaths.
Telling Tales is written by Wilson County's Angel Kane and Becky Andrews.
