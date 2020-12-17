Substitute opponent provides lessons in Devilette defeat

Lebanon’s girls received a District 9-AAA forfeit win Tuesday night when Mt. Juliet was unable to make it to Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.
But the Devilettes got a good look at what life may be like in the future District 9-4A when Cookeville joins the four big Wilson County schools next year as the Lady Cavaliers filled in as a substitute opponent and outlasted the Devilettes in a 38-35 defensive affair.
Lebanon led for much of the first quarter before Cookeville snatched a 9-8 edge eight minutes in. The Lady Cavaliers were up 24-20 at halftime and 31-28 through three as they climbed to 5-2 for the season.
“It was a great game for us,” Lebanon coach Cory Barrett said after his Devilettes dropped to 8-2 for the season while the Mt. Juliet forfeit put them at 5-0 in the district. “Good non-district game, and they’ll be in our league next year. I think that’s what you’re going to see.
“No matter what game is is, you want to learn from it. You can always learn more from a loss than from a win because winning always hides things. Losing a game brings things to light and identifies things and amplifies things. There were a lot of things amplified with our team, not just on the floor, but in ourselves. So we have some soul searching to do there, and hopefully, this will be a big benefit for us.”
Barrett said his Devilettes did a good job of limiting Cookeville to four three-point baskets.
“What we didn’t do defensively is rebound the ball very well,” Barrett said. “We got whipped on the boards. I don’t know what the finals stats are on that. But I thought we gave up key rebounds that they scored on. Giving up 38 points, you feel like you played pretty good defense. But when you go back and look, I know they had at least 10-15 points off offensive rebounds. You play defense through the whole possession until you get the ball back, and that’s where we struggled at.”
K.K. Graves was the only Lady Cavalier in double-figure scoring with 13 points, nine of which came during the second quarter.
Addie Grace Porter led all scorers with 16 for Lebanon, sinking 5 of 6 free throws and hitting both of her three-pointers during her nine-point second quarter. Asia Barr scored seven points, Meioshe Mason six, Finley Tomlin an early three, Teri Reynolds two free throws and Avery Harris one.
“Offensively, we were very lethargic,” Barrett said. “We didn’t execute well. Give Cookeville credit some credit on their defense.
“It all boils down to, and I said this a couple of weeks ago, our practice habits have to get better. We’ve got a good basketball team. But we’ve got to mature in our practice habits and commit to the little things. The little things are going to lead to big things, and Cookeville made more plays than we did tonight.”
Lebanon will return to action next week in the recently-put-together Sallis Family Classic at Brandon Gym, replacing the Devilettes’ scheduled trip to essentially the same classic at Tullahoma. LHS will face Summertown at 7 p.m. Monday and Class AA powerhouse Macon County 24 hours later. Macon will battle Brentwood Academy at 5:30 p.m. Monday and Summertown 24 hours later.
After Christmas, Lebanon will play in a classic at Riverdale, facing Madison (Ala.) Academy and Bearden, if the Knoxville school can be cleared to play as Knox County Schools have suspended athletics temporarily due to COVID.
“These next four games will be challenges for us,” Barrett said. “We’re going to find out a lot about our team and figure out what we need to work on, just like tonight.”
First-quarter shutout, Blankenship’s 22 lift Lady HawksMT. JULIET — Green Hill’s girls pitched a first-quarter shutout in a 50-28 triumph over Portland on Tuesday night.
The Lady Hawks led 14-0 through eight minutes and 29-6 at halftime as they improved to 6-2 for the season and 3-1 in District 9-AAA.
Aubree Blankenship racked up four three-pointers on her way to a game-high 22 points for Green Hill while Taylor Pruitt notched nine points, Sydnee Richetto eight, Ava Heilman a three and Kensley Carter, Alivia Majors, Sam Zapton and Trinity Franzen two each. No one scored in double figures for winless Portland.
Green Hill is scheduled to host Hendersonville at 6 p.m. Saturday.
