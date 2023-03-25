Our youngest went back to school after spending his first college spring break at home. It was wonderful.

He left before we could get on his nerves and vice versa. Soon, he will be home for the summer. From experience, I know that the first summer break home from college will be a lot different. With that in mind, I’ve come up with a set of rules meant to keep us both sane, but just like that pile of wet towels in the corner of his bedroom floor, will largely be ignored.

Have comments? E-mail becky@wilsonlivingmagazine.com. Telling Tales is written by Wilson County’s Becky Andrews and Angel Kane.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.