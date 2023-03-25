Our youngest went back to school after spending his first college spring break at home. It was wonderful.
He left before we could get on his nerves and vice versa. Soon, he will be home for the summer. From experience, I know that the first summer break home from college will be a lot different. With that in mind, I’ve come up with a set of rules meant to keep us both sane, but just like that pile of wet towels in the corner of his bedroom floor, will largely be ignored.
Here’s the message conveyed to him via a letter ...
We are thrilled you’re home this summer! However, your dad and I feel for this to be a smooth transition, you should be made aware of a few things. Some are reminders of rules you already know but may have forgotten (or perhaps you may think those rules no longer apply … but they do). Others are new items we thought of while you were off studying to be the next, greatest, whatever you want to be.
1. Work. In the wise words of Rihanna, we expect you to work, work, work the entire summer. You are young and healthy, so just like last year, we want you to work until you’re bone tired, the kind of tiredness that makes you do the math before spending money on things you think you “need.” For example, Jackson doesn’t have time to make lunch before work. “I’ll just grab something at a drive-thru.” Six hours later, in the drive-thru line. “Your total is $11.45.” Jackson thinks, “It’s $11.45? I just blew 20% of what I made today on a meal.” The following day, Jackson wakes up in time to make lunch.
2. Clean. Clean up after yourself and others. I cannot stress this enough. We want our home to be a safe, comfortable place for you, but we want that for us too. Empty milk cartons and empty pop tart boxes belong in the garbage, not on the kitchen counter. Dirty plates, glasses, forks and spoons belong in the dishwasher, not on your nightstand, on the kitchen counter, or under your bed. Because of last summer’s “great spoon exodus” that forced us to purchase a new set of spoons, we are implementing a fine system for missing utensils this summer. All spoons, knives and forks have been counted. Before you move back on campus, we will do a final count. You will be charged $5 per missing piece. I know this sounds steep, but dad and I work very hard. We’ve decided that implementing a fine system will make you and your friends aware that nothing is free.
3. Friends. We love your friends … most of them. You are responsible for their behavior when they visit our home. Most of your friends will never admit to leaving the fridge door open or putting an empty ice-cream container back in the fridge or leaving the front door wide open in the middle of summer. If they open a window in the middle of summer or if they eat the entire container of Heavenly Hash frozen yogurt that I had in the back of the freezer, you are responsible for their actions. This is much easier than trying to dust for prints to find the likely culprit. We figure this will make you more aware.
4. Save. Dad and I love you, and we are so proud of you. You’ve made it through your first year in college with good grades and without too many hiccups. Our goal is for you to graduate without student loans, but you must do your part. The reason we make you save 90% of your income is because it helps pay for the things you want to do … concerts, weekend trips to the Catskills, take-out, skiing over winter break with your roommates, spring break trip, etc. Geez, you have a good life. I hope you realize that. If you forget, we will be here to remind you constantly and at the worst times. Your responsibility is to save the money you work for to spend on the things you want. While Dad and I want to keep you from having student loans, we do not want to pay for the party.
5. Plan. I know you have three months at home before the fall semester begins. The time between now and then will fly. If there’s something you want to do this summer, it’s up to you to get it started.
6. Have fun. I know it seems like we aren’t giving you much time to relax this summer, but if you follow our advice and plan (see No. 5), you’ll have plenty of time to have fun, spend time with your friends (and family), rest, go on a few road trips, and appreciate the freedom that college life brings.
