A resolution passed by the Wilson County Commission designated the week of July 23 as We Love our Wilson County Teachers Week.

“We’re proud to support our teachers in all facets of learning, and it’s fitting that we show our appreciation of our students and teachers preparing for a new school year,” district 22 commissioner Wendell Marlowe said. “The Lebanon Wilson County, Mount Juliet and Watertown chambers of commerce came together to form an initiative showcasing the love we have for our teachers in 2022.”

