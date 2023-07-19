A resolution passed by the Wilson County Commission designated the week of July 23 as We Love our Wilson County Teachers Week.
“We’re proud to support our teachers in all facets of learning, and it’s fitting that we show our appreciation of our students and teachers preparing for a new school year,” district 22 commissioner Wendell Marlowe said. “The Lebanon Wilson County, Mount Juliet and Watertown chambers of commerce came together to form an initiative showcasing the love we have for our teachers in 2022.”
Marlowe — who was a 42-year educator and the principal at three different schools in Wilson County — read the proclamation aloud to the commissioners.
“As returning teachers entered the school, they were greeted by residents and organizations holding signs that expressed their admiration for teachers, further demonstrating that the small act of kindness can change someone’s day,” Marlowe said. “This effort proves successful among both the Wilson County (School District) and the Lebanon Special School District, as well as our private schools — Friendship Christian, Cedar Preparatory Academy and Mt. Juliet Christian Academy. Whereas it is appropriate to continue this initiative this year by proclaiming We Love Our Teachers Week by celebrating our teachers throughout Wilson County.”
Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce President Mark Hinesley said that the We Love our Wilson County Teachers Week was created as a way to help with teacher morale.
“What it is, is basically just a fan club of admiration (for our teachers),” Hinesley said. “(There will be) people meeting the teachers on their first day back in the school building without the students (there).
“We’ll fan out all across the county.”
The event will try to help to get the school year off on the right foot.
“If you didn’t see it, you wouldn’t believe it,” Hinesley said. “We had teachers (last year) that were coming in, bringing their stuff, and they started crying. They were so appreciative of it. We know that money is important, but so is appreciation.”
Annual Day of Prayer for Our Schools
The Wilson County Commission passed a resolution that named July 30, 2023, as a A Day of Prayer for Our Schools in Wilson County.
“A Day of Prayer for Our Schools was conceived by members of the Kiwanis Club of Lebanon, Tennessee during the summer of 1999 after the murder of several students, and a teacher at Columbine High School in Littleton, Colorado,” Marlowe said. “This tragedy caused America across the nation to become concerned for the safety of their children at school. Sadly, this was not the last example of violence in an American school.”
This will be the 23rd year that A Day of Prayer for Our Schools has been observed in Wilson County.
“This project seeks to unite the entire community in prayer for the safety of our children by encouraging all churches and places of worship to dedicate a portion of their worship service that day to special prayer seeking God’s help in keeping our children safe at school,” Marlowe said.
