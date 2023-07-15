7-13 LSSD MEETING

Lebanon Special School District Director of Schools Brian Hutto (at right) reviews the budget with the LSSD Board of Education members (from left) Steve Jones, Mark Tomlinson, and Joel Thacker.

 Abbey Nutter

The Lebanon Special School District Board of Education approved its budget during its meeting on Thursday night.

The total budget for the 2023-24 school year was $45,931,606.

