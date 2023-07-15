The Lebanon Special School District Board of Education approved its budget during its meeting on Thursday night.
The total budget for the 2023-24 school year was $45,931,606.
“That is up from last year,” LSSD Director of Schools Brian Hutto said. “It’s around $4.5 million above that.”
Hutto believes that the budget will help support students.
“I feel that the budget that we are proposing is in line with our strategic plan,” Hutto said. “It’s heavy with support for our students and families.”
Additional support has been added for students through guidance counselors.
“We’ve included additional guidance counselors and behavior supports,” Hutto said. “Our students, they’re wonderful, and our families are wonderful, but we want to make sure that we’re taking care of them and all their needs.”
School board member Joel Thacker compared the nearly $46-million budget to the city of Lebanon’s $55-million general fund.
“We have three board members, and they have six (city council members),” Thacker said. “I definitely, in the future, would like to see us grow to six (board members), because that will allow us to have more eyes looking at our budget that’s basically the same size as the city’s.”
The board also approved a differentiated pay plan.
“What the differentiated pay plan represents is — it’s required by the state — it allows us to provide extra dollars for teachers for extra job opportunities,” Hutto said. “That takes the form of coaching, different support aspects, (and) technology support. It allows us to utilize our teachers.”
District Emergency Operations Plan
The LSSD emergency operations plan approved by the school board on Thursday night will essentially follow the state template, which is not shared with the public.
“This year is different than most, being that the department of safety as of July 1 has taken over all school safety,” LSSD Director of Operations Mike Kurtz said.
LSSD’s portion of Gov. Bill Lee’s public school security grant was a little over $167,000.
“Every year, the schools have to do a walk-through law enforcement assessment, and they score that assessment,” Kurtz said. “It has to fit what’s missing or had a low score during that assessment. (That) is how that money has to be spent. So, it’s kind of restricted to what’s in that safety assessment in our schools.”
School fees
The school board also approved school fees for the Lebanon Special School district for the upcoming school year, which will be the same as last year.
“On your school fees, it’s predominantly $10,” Hutto said. “We have agenda books. Agenda books are not required. We have some grades that do utilize those and some that do not. Those are $5, which is essentially to break even (on the purchase of agenda books by the district). However, if a student does not have those funds, we can cover the book.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.