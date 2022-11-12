Dr. Alexandra Juneau first knew she wanted to pursue education when she had the chance to work with a local elementary school during her senior year of high school. Prior to that, she’d never really considered education as a career.
“Once I was able to get into classrooms and experience working with children and how rewarding that is, I knew it was something to continue to do,” Juneau said.
Now 37, Juneau took over as interim principal at West Elementary School in Mt. Juliet at the beginning of the school year. Wilson County Schools announced that her position would become permanent on Monday.
“While her resume is wonderful, what Dr. Juneau brings that’s really exceptional is her love and care for students and her desire to see students and teachers succeed,” Wilson County Director of Schools Jeff Luttrell said in a press release. “We’re thrilled to have her part of our school-level administrative team, and I know that she will continue to do great things at West.”
Juneau was drawn to Wilson County Schools because the people who she knew in the district spoke highly of the ways that teachers and administrators feel supported by their central office and by their communities.
“West in particular has a stellar reputation in the district, and it has been proven to be just beyond my expectations on how great our parent support is and our community support is,” Juneau said. “It was definitely the right decision to come here.”
At the beginning of the summer, the previous principal, Dr. Chris Plummer, accepted a position in another different district. Being the assistant principal at the time, Juneau was asked to step in as interim to get the year started.
Since the start of the school year, Juneau said that her staff has made the transition from assistant principal to principal a positive and encouraging experience.
“I think we’ve had a really great and smooth start to the school year, which is super important, especially with a school our size,” Juneau said.
One of West Elementary’s goals for the current school year is to get back to the family and community involvement piece of operations that had to go away for a while during COVID. To build school and family connections, Juneau and her team are working to plan events to bring everyone together.
When Juneau learned that her position as principal was going to be permanent, she said that she was both really excited and really happy.
“I love being at West,” Juneau said. “It’s an honor to serve this community, this group of kids, the teachers, the families, and I’m really excited for the things that we have that are on the horizon and the things that we’re doing and putting in place for our students.”
As she continues her time as principal, Juneau said that she’s most looking forward to building relationships with families and getting to know them. To her, the most rewarding part of her job is when she can help a teacher to better support a child.
“I think when you work in a school, we’re all here first and foremost to support our students,” Juneau said. “We all do that in different ways, and for me, I feel like I’m doing my job when I see that my teachers have what they need to support our students.”
Wilson County Schools also announced last week that Bryan Adams was named as the new Deputy Director of Student Services.
Adams was previously the district’s elementary supervisor, and prior to that, he served as principal for five years at Mt. Juliet’s W.A. Wright Elementary.
“I care so much for our students and I want this role to serve the district the best that it possibly can,” Adams said in a press release. “I’m excited for the opportunity to take over this position. I feel that my experiences in the educational field will help guide me in this position, along with great supports in place.”
His primary duties will include helping to see that student needs are met in various ways through educational programs, supports, code of conduct and compliance.
“Mr. Adams has a deep understanding of the district, our students and student needs,” said Luttrell. “He’s been such an important part of our district’s leadership in the past, and we’re excited to see him take over this position with the high level of energy and passion he has for Wilson County Schools.”
Adams succeeds Lauren Bush, who recently accepted another position outside the district.
