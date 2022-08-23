An adult male is in custody after a vehicle he was driving collided with two parked Mt. Juliet police vehicles and a civilian car.
Authorities are calling the collision intentional.
Shawn R. Michael, 21, of Mt. Juliet, faces charges of leaving the scene of an accident, two counts of aggravated assault on a first responder, resisting arrest, evading arrest and driving without a license.
According to a release from the Mt. Juliet Police Department, officers were investigating a domestic-related incident on Alsdale Drive, where the collision occurred. Multiple officers were on foot at the time and were forced to move out of the vehicle’s path. None of the officers involved were harmed.
“Sgt. Josh Lo had to jump into his vehicle to avoid being hit,” said Capt. Tyler Chandler, the Mt. Juliet Police public information officer.
The incident occurred shortly after 7 p.m. on Sunday. Officers responding were responding to a call at a home in the 1600 block of Alsdale Drive, after a family member reported an individual who was allegedly involved in a domestic-related incident.
According to reports, when officers arrived, they found a disorderly Michael, who was “refusing to exit a pick-up truck in the driveway.”
After the police arrived, the driver of the vehicle reportedly drove away in the truck through neighboring yards before turning “back towards the police officers and parked control vehicles.”
While navigating the back yards, the truck that Michael was driving struck a civilian car. Following that collision, Michael’s attempt to flee resulted in collisions with the two police vehicles.
Chandler indicated that one of the department’s vehicles was totaled.
After striking the second patrol vehicle, the truck became disabled, and the man was arrested. Michael was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries, but no one else was harmed during the incident.
Additional investigation revealed that the driver was not licensed to operate a vehicle in Tennessee. He was also reportedly not the owner of the truck.
“We’re thankful that the officer was not hurt, but if (Michael) had not disabled his car when he ran into our cruiser, what would he have done next,” Chandler said. “That’s the scary thing. Luckily, it all worked out.”
