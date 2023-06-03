Academy Sports Break in

Mt. Juliet police officers responded to an alarm activation at approximately 4:30 a.m. at Academy Sports and found that suspects had backed through the doors to gain entry.

 Mark Bellew/All Hands Fire Photos

Three suspects backed a car into Academy Sports in Mt. Juliet on Wednesday morning and stole air rifles and ammunition.

Mt. Juliet police officers responded to an alarm activation at approximately 4:30 a.m. at Academy Sports, located at 549 Pleasant Grove Rd. When they arrived, there was no sign of the suspects, and the front doors were smashed in.

