Three suspects backed a car into Academy Sports in Mt. Juliet on Wednesday morning and stole air rifles and ammunition.
Mt. Juliet police officers responded to an alarm activation at approximately 4:30 a.m. at Academy Sports, located at 549 Pleasant Grove Rd. When they arrived, there was no sign of the suspects, and the front doors were smashed in.
“Further investigation revealed that three suspects used a stolen car (a stolen report was delayed out of Nashville) and backed it through the front glass doors,” Mt. Juliet Police Department Public Information Officer Tyler Chandler said. “They stole two air rifles and a small amount of ammunition.”
It is believed that the suspects have committed similar crimes across the region. Mt. Juliet Police Department detectives are currently collaborating with other law-enforcement agencies to follow leads.
No further information was available as of Friday afternoon.
