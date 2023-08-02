MT. JULIET — On Friday evening, Mt. Juliet police officers were attempting to arrest a suspect when a gun discharged, causing a lower-leg injury to the suspect.
A Mt. Juliet Police Officer was not shot, but he also suffered injuries from the incident that required him to be hospitalized.
According to the incident report, Cpl. Zack Kamer initiated a traffic stop in the Willow Creek Apartment Complex due to a driver not halting at a stop sign. The vehicle that the suspect was driving did not have a license plate.
Kamer then encountered what the report describes as a suspicious person.
While speaking with the man, Kamer noticed that he had a handgun in the front of his waistband, and he was walking around while appearing to be nervous.
Kamer was then notified by dispatch that the man had an active arrest warrant out of Humphreys County due to failure to appear in court. He also was wanted by Shelby County as well.
Kamer then attempted to approach the man and asked him to keep his hands where they could be seen as Kamer attempted to grab his arms. While backing up, the man tensed up and attempted to pull in the direction of his firearm.
Kamer placed the man on the ground to gain control of his hands, along with the assistance of officer Samuel Roller and Sgt. Michael Rountree. During the ensuing struggle to arrest the man, the man’s handgun — which was a Springfield Armory XDM Elite 10 mm (which was being carried without a holster or trigger guard) — discharged as Kamer was on top of him and as Rountree was attempting to control his legs.
The man was then placed in handcuffs, and Kamer and Roller tended to his wound by applying a tourniquet.
The man was transported to TriStar Skyline Medical Center to treat what was termed a non-life-threatening injury.
Rountree suffered a neck and back injury and was transported to TriStar Summit Medical Center, also with non-life-threatening injuries.
During a search of the vehicle, two marijuana joints and a green, leafy substance believed to be marijuana was discovered.
Due to the man carrying his firearm in an unsafe manner and causing the struggle that resulted in the firearm discharging in an apartment complex with adults, children and the officers, the man was charged with reckless endangerment, resisting arrest and simple possession.
The Mt. Juliet Police Department’s investigative division is assisting with the investigation.
Officers did not pull their firearms, and all were equipped with Bodyworn cameras.
