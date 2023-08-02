MT. JULIET ARREST PHOTO

A man was taken into custody after his handgun went off while in the waistband of his pants during a Friday evening altercation with Mt. Juliet Police.

MT. JULIET — On Friday evening, Mt. Juliet police officers were attempting to arrest a suspect when a gun discharged, causing a lower-leg injury to the suspect.

A Mt. Juliet Police Officer was not shot, but he also suffered injuries from the incident that required him to be hospitalized.

