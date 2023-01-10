Suzanne Walk Ingram, 73, of Lebanon, passed away on Jan. 7, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born March 27, 1949, in Memphis to Roberta and David Walk.
Updated: January 10, 2023 @ 3:36 pm
Suzanne Walk Ingram, 73, of Lebanon, passed away on Jan. 7, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born March 27, 1949, in Memphis to Roberta and David Walk.
Suzanne is survived by: her husband of 52 years, Don Ingram; daughter, Jennifer Ingram of Mt. Juliet; sister, Nancy (Westy) Adams of Vanceburn, Kentucky; brother, David (Tracy) Walk of Covington; numerous nieces and nephews and cousins; along with many other family members and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Roberta and David Walk, and brother, Bobby Walk.
Suzanne was a registered nurse and started her 50-years-long career in Memphis at St. Jude Hospital and most recently the director of Deaconess Home Health Agency in Mt. Juliet.
She enjoyed spending time traveling, spending time with family and friends, and watching the Tennessee Titans.
She was a lover of animals, including her dog, Bonnie.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent in her name to St. Jude Hospital by mailing those to 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee, 38105, or by calling 1-800-822-6344.
Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements.
