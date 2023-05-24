We now have soil temperatures where they need to be for sweet corn.
Keep in mind that all corn is not sweet corn. Much of the corn that we see planted in large tracts of land is dent corn and will be used for animal feed. We also have types of corn that will be used for flour and popcorn. Be sure to research your choices before purchasing your seeds.
Sweet corn should be planted in an area that is in full sun with well-drained soil. It is generally sown directly into the garden, and the warmer the soil temps, the faster the germination will be.
You can plant sweet corn as late as the middle of June in Middle Tennessee, and you will still have enough time for a harvest before the first frost. Plant the seeds 1-2 inches deep and 4-6 inches apart in rows. Corn prefers to be grown in blocks, with multiple rows beside each other. It is wind-pollinated and this aids in ensuring that you will have ample pollen contacting the silks. When corn starts to tassel out of the top, the pollen will drop on to the silks that are connected to the ears.
Corn is a heavy feeder and will need ample amounts of nitrogen. We normally side dress corn when the plants are 12-18 inches tall. Be sure and keep weeds under control, because these weeds will steal nutrients away from the main corn plant. Corn is harvested when the silks are dry and the shucks are still green. Be sure to process or eat within a few days, because the quality will diminish quickly after harvest.
I don’t think you can go wrong with any sweet corn cultivar, because the amount of cultivars available is a bit overwhelming. For white sweet corn, be sure to look for Silver Queen, Sugar Buns, or Celestial. If you are looking for yellow, look for Golden Queen, Incredible, or Vision.
The most popular sweet corns available are bicolor, and that includes the very popular Peaches and Cream. Try to plant different ones to ensure that you can extend your corn harvest longer. Keep in mind that if you grow different colors of corn and they all tassel at the same time, then the results will be a cross of whatever is blooming. If you are wanting to plant different cultivars, find those that mature at different times.
As always, if you have any questions regarding any horticulture facet, feel free to contact Lucas Holman, Horticulture University of Tennessee-Tennessee State University Extension Agent in Wilson County, at 615-444-9584 or Lholman1@utk.edu.
